Brian Wilson net worth: The Beach Boys founder's fortune explored as family seeks conservatorship over dementia

Brian Wilson recently developed dementia, and his family has now approached the court for conservatorship. The news comes after the death of the musician's wife Melinda Ledbetter on January 30, 2024. Celebrity Net Worth reported that Wilson's career has contributed to his net worth, which is $100 million.

Brian's family posted a statement through his official Instagram page on February 16, 2024, writing that they had opted for conservatorship after having a word with his children and doctors. They further stated:

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family."

The statement mentioned that Brian's family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers would be his co-conservators. It ended by saying that Brian wouldn't stop working and that he would participate in any activity he wanted to.

Brian Wilson's successful musical career has contributed to his earnings: Net worth and other details explored

Brian Wilson is a member of the rock band The Beach Boys and he has also pursued a solo career. His albums and singles have contributed to his earnings alongside his work as a member of the rock band The Beach Boys.

As mentioned previously, the singer's net worth is estimated to be $100 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his first house was a mansion in Beverly Hills, which was purchased for $3.5 million in 1999. He bought another house at Lake Arrowhead for $2.1 million in 2012 and it was later sold for $2.85 million in 2019.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that Brian began singing when he was a child and was accompanied by his brothers Dennis and Carl. However, he had to struggle with a lot of things at the time, including physical and mental abuse from their father, Murry. He recalled the time and said:

"My dad was violent. He was cruel. Whenever I got afraid, he would yell at me or slap me or call me a p*ssy. When he didn't put his hands on us, he tried to scare us in other ways. He would take out his glass eye and make us look into the space where the eye used to be."

Brian Wilson's journey toward success began when he formed The Beach Boys with his brothers. While the group had to deal with some failure in the beginning, their debut album Surfin' Safari managed to reach the top of the US Billboard 200.

Brian later shifted focus toward his solo career, starting with his self-titled album in 1988. His latest album titled At My Piano came out in 2021 and it had 15 songs in the soundtrack.

Brian Wilson's album from the 70s is finally being released

Brian Wilson tried creating a country album in the 70s titled Cows In The Pasture. As per Stereogum, the album was not released and it is reportedly coming out sometime in 2025.

The idea for the album was proposed by Fred Vail, who served as the manager for The Beach Boys many years ago. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Vail said that he was once speaking to Wilson who told him that he had never worked on country music. Brian also told Fred:

"I've only worked with the Wrecking Crew for the most part. You find the songs. You select the musicians. We'll go into Wally Heider's Studio. We'll start working on the album."

The album had 14 songs but it remained unreleased since Wilson was dealing with his personal issues.

