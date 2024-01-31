How many children does Brian Wilson have? All about his family as Beach Boys' founder's wife dies aged 77

Musician and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson's wife Melinda Ledbetter unexpectedly passed away on January 30, 2024, at the age of 77. The duo adopted five kids after they tied the knot in 1995 – Dakota, Daria, Delanie, Dylan, and Dash. Brian already has two children from his previous marriages, as per The Sun.

Brian announced his wife's demise through Instagram on Wednesday, January 31, describing her as his "savior" and an "emotional security" throughout his career. He added:

"She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy."

Brian Wilson revealed that Ledbetter died at their residence and she was one of the strongest women he ever knew. The record producer wrote that she aimed to "better everyone she touched" and they would miss her forever.

"We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us. How to take care of the person next to you with out expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest of places, and how to live life as your truest self with honesty and pride."

Melinda's cause of death has not been made official as of now.

Brian Wilson is a father of seven children from his marriages: Personal life explored in detail

Brian Wilson has been active in the music industry for many years but his personal life has also grabbed the attention of the public for his long relationship history. As mentioned earlier, he has seven children from his marriages to Marilyn Rovell and the late Melinda Ledbetter.

Hollywood Life states that Brian and Marilyn exchanged vows in 1964 and they were 21 and 15 years old respectively when they were romantically linked.

Wilson was reportedly struggling with his drug and alcohol addiction after the marriage and in between all these, they welcomed a daughter named Carnie in 1968. In 1969, the duo became the parents of another daughter, Wendy.

Carnie and Wendy have followed their father's footsteps and have been the members of the pop vocal group, Wilson Phillips, along with Chynna Phillips. The group has released five albums since 1990 and is known for the hit singles such as Give It Up and Good Vibrations.

Wilson's name was associated with several people before he married Rovell, including Judy Bowles, Diane Rovell, Linda Ronstadt, and Carolyn Williams. Brian's second marriage was to Melinda Ledbetter in 1995 and they met around nine years ago at an upscale auto dealership.

Melinda soon started working as Brian Wilson's manager and although they adopted five children, detailed information on their current profession remains unknown.

Melinda Ledbetter's career and her relationship with Brian Wilson

Melinda Ledbetter was employed at a Los Angeles-based car dealership. According to The Sun, she started her career in modeling, and her love story with Brian Wilson was featured in a film titled Love and Mercy.

In an interview with ABC Nightline in 2015, Brian recalled his first meeting with Melinda, saying that he found her pretty and wanted to meet her again. Love and Mercy also included the problems the duo had to battle throughout their marriage, including Brian's mental health problems.

Speaking to ABC Nightline, Melinda described a few events in the film as "upsetting" and added:

"I didn't know how tough it would be. I think I was more nervous than him when I took him to see it, and after, I said, 'So what did you think?' And he goes, 'Oh, it was really a lot worse in real life.'"

Brian and Melinda were residing in Beverly Hills and the duo were spotted together at various events over the years.