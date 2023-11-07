Who are Stefany Neyra and Samim Haydari? Beverly Hills duo spark outrage over Heil Hitler nazi salute video

Beverly Hills duo Stefany Neyra and Samim Haydari have garnered immense backlash across social media platforms after they were seen doing the Nazi salute at a pro-Israel rally. The act comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. At the time of writing this article, the pair had not addressed the controversy online.

On November 6, popular non-profit organization, Stop Antisemitism, took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share a five-second-long video of Stefany Neyra and Samim Haydari. As an unidentified person waved the Israeli flag, the duo could be seen in a car with Stefany Neyra doing the Nazi salute.

According to Instagram account jewhatedb, one of them also screamed, “Heil Hitler.”

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over two million views on X alone.

Stefany Neyra and Samim Haydari are the owners of Juega Bonita

According to their now private Instagram accounts, the duo are the owners of sports brand Juega Bonita. According to their official website, the brand offers the Girls Youth Soccer Camp which gives an opportunity to girls passionate about soccer to receive training and interact with successful professionals.

Both the entrepreneurs are also professional soccer players. According to X user @JiTyun, Neyra is originally from Brazil. She reportedly studied at West Virginia University. According to X user @SomtimsEliza, she is 25 years old and hails from Camo Grande. The last team she reportedly played for was Angel City FC.

Not much is known about Samim Haydari. The Afghanistan-native had amassed over 5000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article. According to a screenshot from one of his posts, he is part of The Immortals Project soccer club.

“What a filthy human being”: Stefany Neyra and Samim Haydari come under fire for actions

Internet users showed no sympathy towards the duo. Many hoped that their identities would be exposed online, which eventually did end up happening.

The criticism aimed at them has also intensified ever since the clip went viral.

As mentioned prior, the duo had not addressed their actions online.

Anti-Jew attacks have increased rapidly in light of the ongoing Middle East conflict

The Stop Antisemitism page has been proactive in exposing anti-Jewish people. The number of xenophobic attacks across the world has also increased rapidly in light of the ongoing Middle East conflict. Recently, the page exposed Rutgers University graduate Lucia Mendoza for ripping down posters of kidnapped Israelis.

New York public defender Victoria Ruiz was also blasted online for removing posters of kidnapped Israeli children.

It seems like demonstrations regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict have turned severely violent as well. Recently, a Jewish man died after being attacked at a pro-Palestine protest. According to Stop Antisemitism, he succumbed to internal bleeding.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that their death toll has surpassed 10,000 as the Israeli army made their way to northern Gaza. About 1,400 people died in Israel as well, after Hamas' attack on October 7.