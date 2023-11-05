Is Jon Voight Jewish? Oscar winner slams daughter Angelina Jolie over Israel-Gaza posts 

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight recently slammed daughter Angelina Jolie over her take on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Angelina Jolie recently commented on the situation and said that Israel deliberately bombed civilian centers in Gaza. She also said Israel turned Gaza into a mass grave.

However, the comments did not go down well with her father, Jon Voight, who responded by sharing a video where he said that he is very disappointed that his daughter, like many others, has no understanding of the glory of God or the truths of God.

His comments even made several people wonder about his ethnicity, as in the past, he has taken sides with Israel and Jewish people. However, it is worth noting that he is not Jewish and has a different ethnicity altogether.

Jon Voight shared the video on Instagram on November 4, 2023, in which he said:

"The issue here is the destruction of the history of God's land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews. The Israeli army has to protect the Land of Israel and its people – this is a war. It will not be as the Left thinks it will be; it will not be cultural."

Jon further said that it was Israel who was attacked, and it wasn't the other way around.

"Israel was attacked through inhumane terrorism [against] innocent children, mothers, fathers, grandparents. And you, fools say that Israel is the problem? You need to look at yourselves and ask: 'Who am I? What am I?"

He also said in his video that those who know the truth also understand that Israel was attacked and people just want to wipe out Jews. Voight concluded his video by saying that:

"It is a lie that Israel kills innocent people, but they all have the free will to leave. They are prisoners of the barbaric state that uses them as human protectors. The children on the land of Palestine are being exploited by these animals, to make everyone think that Israel is taking these lives – and this was actually the plan of Hamas. To create the war of good against evil."

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over a million views in just one day after being shared.

Jon Voight has been born and brought up in America

Jon Voight, the famous actor, was born on December 29, 1938, in Yonkers, New York. For those wondering if he is Jewish or not, Jon is not Jewish as he comes from a different ethnic background. He was born to Barbara Agnes (Kamp) and Elmer/Elmir Samuel Voight/Vojtka/Voytko. His father had Slovak roots, while his mother had German ancestry.

Also, his family heritage is not Jewish but rather a combination of Slovak and German backgrounds. Jon is an Academy Award-winning actor and is the father of well-known actors Angelina Jolie and James Haven, as well as the brother of a volcanologist, Barry Voight, and a songwriter, Chip Taylor.