 'Bruised' ending explained: Jackie's victory

Netflix’s new sports drama film, Bruised, tells the story of Jackie, a washed-out mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who gets a chance to make her come back. The film, written by Michelle Rosenfarb, marks Halle Berry's directorial debut.

Bruised had its premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and will be available to watch on Netflix from 24 November 2021.

Bruised is not just another sports film with cliche twists and action. Though the plotline may be thin, the movie makes up for it with the heartwarming reunion of a mother and her son that changes the definition of 'winning.'

A plot summary of 'Bruised'

Bruised follows the story of a former MMA fighter, Jackie, who ran away from the ring four years ago and now does odd jobs as a cleaner to sustain herself. She lives with her boyfriend/former manager who is abusive and alcoholic.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Jackie's son, Manny, who she had abandoned at birth, comes back to her. Manny has not spoken since witnessing his father's death. Jackie must now channel her rage and enter the ring again for the sake of her son.

Jackie takes up an offer made by a league owner and enters the ring to fight Invicta FC Flyweight champion Lady Killer.

'Bruised' ending explained

Lady Killer was a lethal fighter with no mercy for her opponent. After an intense showdown between Invicta FC Flyweight champion and the former famed MMA fighter, Lady Killer emerged as the winner by a small margin.

After the fight, Jackie visits her mother's house to take back her son Manny. While walking down the street, Manny points at his untied shoelaces and Jackie bends to tie them for him. As soon as the mother ties the laces, her son finally breaks his silence and thanks her. Manny’s voice filled her heart with happiness and her eyes with tears.

Jackie may have lost the title but she had won her son’s heart, probably the most significant victory of her life. The veteran fighter may have proved her worth once again in the ring, but she is yet to pass the test of motherhood. The film ends on a heartwarming note with Jackie promising Manny that she would become a capable mother and take care of him.

Catch Halle Berry's Bruised on Netflix, available to stream from 24 November 2021.

