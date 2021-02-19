Bryce Hall offers $2500 to anyone telling him who vandalized his billboard

Bryce Hall recently saw a billboard featuring his face get vandalized.

The billboard in question is present on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, and is at a prime location to attract eyeballs. The TikToker was clearly not happy to learn that his image had been vandalized.

Bryce Hall has even gone so far as to offer a two thousand five hundred dollar reward to the person who tells him who the guilty party is.

I’ll give $2500 to someone who tells me who vandalized my face on this billboard... pic.twitter.com/BxvJCMuW8l — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) February 19, 2021

Bryce Hall reacts to his billboard being defaced

Vandals and potential haters had their sights set on Bryce Hall's image on a billboard that was placed by TikToker Raza North. The image cost Raza North a whopping 50,000 dollars to put up, and he elaborated his motivations even further with the following statement:

"If I can beat you at what you're good at, you have to give me a chance. If you win, you can use the remaining time on this billboard to advertise anything you want – on my dime. So let's get you some vlog content and give the people what they want to see!"

While Bryce Hall has not responded to the challenge, he has acknowledged Raza North's call, even appearing alongside the TikTok star in an Instagram post.

While Bryce Hall's image on the billboard has been defaced via multiple paintball pellets and quite a few other materials, Raza North's side of the billboard is squeaky clean.

Whether or not the 21-year-old's $2500 incentive is enough to find the culprits and what happens next remains to be seen.

