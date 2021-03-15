Bryce Hall reacts to being "canceled" over mass gathering at Ani Energy launch party 

TikToker and internet personality Bryce Hall recently posted an update on his YouTube channel with a video titled "I Got Cancelled For This." The 21-year-old TikToker has been receiving flak for reportedly gathering a crowd of over 400 people during the ongoing pandemic.

Hall's fans flouted social distancing norms as they abandoned all forms of queueing. They gathered like a mob to get their hands on the energy drink Hall was promoting.

Bryce Hall launches energy drink to a huge crowd mid-pandemic, gets backlash.

DAILY DOSE OF STUPID: Bryce Hall vlogs the mass gathering he did in Pennsylvania to promote his energy drink. Titles it "I GOT CANCELLED FOR THIS." pic.twitter.com/WAZW2a6Xee — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 14, 2021

Launching a new brand of energy drinks called Ani Energy, Hall partnered with fellow TikTok star Josh Richards to promote the beverage in Pennsylvania.

Trying to downplay their responsibility in gathering over 400 people, Richards said that,

"We didn’t even tell them to come. We just told them we’re going to shop."

In a hypocritical move, Hall urged people to wear masks while simultaneously telling them to "shotgun" their energy drinks a few minutes later. Not only is putting one's mouth on the side of a can unsanitary, especially during a pandemic, it also prompted 400 odd people there to remove their masks near each other to shotgun the beverage.

Hall has been getting negative press for the move on Twitter, making people collectively roll their eyes and call him out for being careless during a pandemic.

I really don't get the fuckery.... Pennsylvania can keep him — Vanyda Khiev (@VKhiev) March 14, 2021

California doesn't want him back lol 😆 — Vanyda Khiev (@VKhiev) March 14, 2021

People never change — Ria (@ria_quotetress) March 14, 2021

I swear these influencers must drink or eat something that makes them so incredibly stupid! 🙄🙄🙄😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/WWQuKfxqy1 — Lisa Y 🐧🦔 (@EveLisaY) March 14, 2021

