Bryson Tiller is back with a new tour for the first time in six years, with the Back and I'm Better 2023 tour scheduled to take place from May 4, 2023, to June 12, 2023, across venues in the United States.

In a post on his official Instagram page, the singer-songwriter revealed the details of his upcoming tour, which also includes DJ Nitrane.

Presales start on March 22, 2023, at 10 am local time. General Tickets cost $189 plus processing fees and go on sale March 24, 2023, at 10 am local time. Visit www.ticketmaster.com to access pre-sales and tickets.

DJ Nitrane to join Bryson Tiller on tour

Omar Magana, better known by his stage name DJ Nitrane, rose to prominence with his work at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, as well as his work with Sirius XM's Shade 45 project. DJ Nitrane will be joining Bryson Tiller on tour, his first major supporting act.

The full list of dates and venues for the Bryson Tiller tour is given below:

May 4, 2023 – San Diego, California, at House of Blues San Diego

May 6, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Lovers & Friends Festival

May 8, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Fillmore Auditorium

May 10, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri, at The Pageant

May 11, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at The Rave

May 13, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Radius Chicago

May 15, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at The Fillmore Detroit

May 17, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Citizens House of Blues Boston

May 18, 2023 – Montclair, New Jersey, at The Wellmont Theater

May 20, 2023 – New York, New York, at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

May 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Fillmore Philadephia

May 23, 2023 – Washington, DC, at The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 25, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Fillmore Charlotte

May 26, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy

May 28, 2023 – Miami, Florida, at Oasis Wynwood

May 29, 2023 – Orlando, Florida, at House of Blues Orlando

May 31, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at The Fillmore New Orleans

June 1, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

June 2, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at House of Blues Houston

June 4, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues Dallas

June 6, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at The Van Buren

June 7, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

June 8, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Wiltern

June 10, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at The Masonic

June 12, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Showbox at The Market

Bryson Tiller has released three studio albums

Bryson Djuan Tiller was born on January 2, 1993, and began his career with his studio album Trapsoul, which was a critical success upon release. The album peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his first album, Bryson Tiller released his second studio album, True to Self, on May 26, 2017. The album was a critical and commercial hit, debuting as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Bryson Tiller released his third studio album, Anniversary, on October 2, 2020. The album was dedicated to the singer-songwriter's late grandmother and was a commercial success, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart as well as number 6 on the Canadian album chart.

