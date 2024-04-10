BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids, TXT, TREASURE win big at Asia Star Entertainment Awards (ASEA 2024): Complete winners list, highlights, & more

On Wednesday, April 10, the first ever Asia Star Entertainment Awards, ASEA 2024, were rolled out at the K-Arena Yokohama in Japan.

The new series of award ceremonies was created to celebrate and recognize the impressive contributions of K-pop artists. The event, therefore, awarded several K-pop idols and groups through its diverse set of nominations based on the artists' performances in the past year (2023).

Several contributors, such as BTS' Jungkook, TXT, THE BOYZ, STAYC, TREASURE, etc., bagged awards during their ceremony, and fans naturally celebrated the grand news. In addition to the award distributions, many K-pop groups also rolled out the unneglectable aspect of South Korean award ceremonies, the special performances.

Expand Tweet

Some from the long list of performers included SHINee's Taemin, Day6, Stray Kids, NCT WISH, and Fantasy Boys. Given that the new award show series has already showcased a promising kickstart by honoring artists based on different aspects of their performances in the industry, netizens are also looking forward to seeing how the Asia Star Entertainment Awards grow in the future.

From winners to highlights: All you need to know about the Asia Star Entertainment Awards, or ASEA 2024

On April 10, the brand new award ceremony series kicked off with the title ASEA 2024, which expands to the Asian Start Entertainment Awards.

Newsen and @star1, two of South Korea's leading media outlets, collaborated to organize the event. It was sponsored by the ASEA Organizing Committee and Japan's JoJo Town, given that the event's venue was in Yokohama City, Japan.

K-pop, South Korean, and Asian award ceremonies have set the standard regarding honoring artists across a diverse set of aspects and genres while also putting forth an entertaining event for the viewers. ASEA 2024 seemed to have matched the expectations of netizens based on the recent success they faced.

The event, which was hosted by 2PM's Taecyeon and Girls' Generation's Yuri, reeled in more than an expected amount of viewers despite its fresh start in the industry. One of the reasons behind the same had to be due to the iconic performances that were rolled.

As Stray Kids played their hit songs Super Bowl, Social Path, and S-Class, they completely rocked the stage. Meanwhile, Day6 won the audience with their heartwrenching vocals with their performances of their latest comeback, Welcome to the Show, alongside their previous tracks, like Zombie and Time of Our Life. However, the main event of award distribution caught netizens' attention the most.

Here is the list of winners for ASEA 2024:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Stray Kids

Stray Kids Artist of the Year: TXT

TXT Album of the Year: Stray Kids (“★★★★★ [5-STAR]”)

Stray Kids (“★★★★★ [5-STAR]”) Song of the Year: BTS’s Jungkook (Seven)

BTS’s Jungkook (Seven) The Platinum Award: TXT

TXT Best Group: Stray Kids and NiziU

Stray Kids and NiziU Best Solo: TWICE’s Jihyo and Lim Young Woong

TWICE’s Jihyo and Lim Young Woong Best Band: DAY6

DAY6 Global K-Pop Leader: TXT

TXT Best Performance (Group): TXT

TXT Best Performance (Solo): SHINee’s Taemin

SHINee’s Taemin Best Performance (Japan): INI

INI Best Stage: THE BOYZ

THE BOYZ Best Stage (Japan): JO1

JO1 Platinum Worldwide: TREASURE

TREASURE Best New Artist: NCT WISH, TWS, and ZEROBASEONE

NCT WISH, TWS, and ZEROBASEONE Best Conceptual Artist (Group): THE BOYZ

THE BOYZ Best Conceptual Artist (Solo): SHINee’s Taemin

SHINee’s Taemin Best Star: STAYC and THE BOYZ

STAYC and THE BOYZ Best Star (Japan): NiziU and THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE

NiziU and THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE Best Touring Artist: TREASURE

TREASURE Best Virtual Artist: PLAVE

PLAVE Best Hip-Hop: TREASURE

TREASURE Best Rock Ballad: DAY6’s Young K

DAY6’s Young K Best Trot: Young Tak

Young Tak Hot Trend: ATBO and Creepy Nuts

ATBO and Creepy Nuts Hot Icon: Billlie and FANTASY BOYS

Billlie and FANTASY BOYS Fan Choice Artist: Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong Fan Choice Rookie: Jeong Dong Won (JD1)

Expand Tweet

In addition to the artists receiving their honorable and well-deserved awards at ASEA 2024, fans were more touched by the acceptance speeches that followed the trophy distribution.