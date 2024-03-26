KMCA to indefinitely postpone Circle Chart Music Awards and release guidelines following its comment on the current scenario of music award shows

On Tuesday, March 26, KMCA released a statement about the Circle Chart Music Awards, addressing the annual award ceremony's indefinite postponement due to its stance on the current scenario of music award ceremonies. In the statement released, the Korea Music Contents Association (KMCA) stated that there has been a decline in fairness concerning the award ceremonies as they are majorly held to earn a profit rather than honor the achievers in the industry.

The organization also said that the number of yearly award ceremonies has increased quickly, which has further manipulated industry figures on impartiality. The statement also listed six main problems that have been affecting the way award shows operate, from business secrecy to the health risks to performers.

Given that there have also been several criticisms raised against the Circle Chart Music Awards, KMCA has decided to postpone the award ceremony indefinitely. Furthermore, to ensure fairness in the annual award ceremonies being held in the industry, the organization is planning to release a set of guidelines and contracts with the ceremony organizers within the first half of 2024.

KMCA is a non-profit copyright collective that holds several established entertainment agencies under it, including HYBE Labels, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, etc. It also stands responsible for various important events, decisions, rights, and workings of the music industry, including organizing of Circle Chart Music Awards.

Circle Chart Music Awards buds from analyzing the achievers who've bagged the top spots of renowned and recognized music charts, Circle Charts. It was established and sponsored by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and is owned by KMCA. Therefore, it also holds a reputable position in the industry due to its focus on fairness and equal distribution of exposure to the artists.

However, as of March 26, KMCA announced that the award ceremony will be indefinitely postponed due to several reasons. In the statement, the organization expressed its concerns regarding the unfairness that has seeped into several annual music award shows.

While there have been 20 existing popular shows, five new shows have emerged in the past five years and around 3 to 4 ceremonies are planned to launch within this year. KMCA, therefore, expressed that this increases its concerns on whether these shows run intending to make a profit or be fair to the artists it honors.

The statement also laid out six major issues that KMCA thinks to have been plaguing the current scene in the South Korean music industry. These include:

The financial burden on fans

The health risks for artists

The excessive pressure on talent agencies

The lack of transparency in the selection area

The deterioration of the industry's image

The increased business burden of management companies

This has led to criticism at music award ceremonies, in general. KMCA has acknowledged the same and has decided to indefinitely postpone the Circle Chart Music Awards until the issues are resolved.

To bring solutions to these issues, KMCA has promised to create a set of guidelines to better manage and protect its artists while also managing the possible disputes that might break out between the stakeholders.

It also stated that a comprehensive contract will be released within the first half of this year so that annual award ceremonies that will be held in the future are conducted with fairness, uphold the industry's standards, and respect the artists.