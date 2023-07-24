Bump season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of the Australian comedy series, Bump, is all set to arrive on The CW for the US viewers on Monday, July 31, 2023. The show centers around a young girl who unexpectedly becomes pregnant, following which her life takes a dramatic turn. It explores the various challenges she faces after delivering the child. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series reads:

''An Australian comedy-drama series about Olympia "Oly" Chalmers-Davis, an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she's going. Oly and her best friend Reema share an ambitious 10-year plan: top grades, international relations at a university, work for the U.N. and save the world.''

The synopsis further reads:

''But an unplanned pregnancy changes everything. Blindsided and in deep shock, Oly rejects the baby entirely. If she doesn't acknowledge the baby, then she doesn't have to acknowledge how her life has irrevocably changed, or that the baby's father is not her boyfriend's.''

The series features Nathalie Morris in the lead role, along with many others playing significant supporting roles. Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, it has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics in Australia.

Bump season 2 cast list: Who stars in the Australian comedy series?

1) Nathalie Morris as Olympia 'Oly' Davis-Chalmers

Nathalie Morris stars as Olympia 'Oly' Davis-Chalmers in the lead role in Bump. She's a smart and ambitious teenager whose life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes pregnant. The series focuses on her journey as a parent and how her character evolves with time.

Nathalie Morris has been superb in the first season and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the new installment. Morris has previously starred in numerous other TV shows and films like One Lane Bridge, Black Christmas, Killer Sofa, and many more.

2) Carlos Sanson Jr. as Santiago 'Santi' Hernández

Carlos Sanson Jr. essays the character of Santiago 'Santi' Hernández in the comedy series. Santi is Oly's boyfriend who, along with Oly, takes care of their child whilst dealing with his own other challenges and struggles. Their relationship is one of the defining elements of the series.

Carlos Sanson Jr. has been quite impressive in the first season, and viewers can expect another memorable performance from him in the new season.

Apart from Bump, Sanson Jr. is known for his performances in We Have Me, Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave, and more.

3) Claudia Karvan as Angie Davis

Claudia Karvan dons the role of Angie Davis in Bump. Angie is Oly's mother who plays a pivotal role in the story. Claudia Karvan has received critical acclaim for her performance in the first season and is expected to continue her good form in season 2 as well.

Her other notable film and TV acting credits include The Heartbreak Kid, The Secret Life of Us, and The Clearing, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars numerous others in pivotal supporting roles. These include:

Angus Sampson as Dom Chalmers

Catalina Palma Godoy as Ángel

Ava Cannon as Jacinda Hernandez Davis Chalmers

Safia Arain as Reema

Paula García as Rosa Hernández

Don't forget to catch Bump season 2 on The CW on Monday, July 31, 2023.