Bump season 2 on The CW: Release date, air time, and more details

The second season of the Australian comedy series, Bump, is set to premiere in the US on The CW on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 9.30 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The comedy-drama show centers around an ambitious and lively teenage girl whose life takes a shocking turn after she becomes pregnant and delivers a child.

It depicts the numerous challenges and struggles that she faces whilst also focusing on the relationship between the two families involved. The series stars Nathalie Morris in the lead role, along with numerous others essaying key supporting characters. The show is helmed by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro. It has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics in Australia.

Bump season 2 trailer: Protagonist Oly's life continues to take dramatic turns

Bump season 2 trailer offers a peek into the many crucial events set to be unpacked in the latest installment. Protagonist Oly's life continues to take many interesting and dramatic turns as she begins a new chapter in her life. It depicts how Oly looks after her baby along with Santi.

Whilst the couple seems to be managing quite well, there are a number of struggles and challenges that complicate their lives. Overall, the trailer maintains a dramatic and funny tone that fans of adult comedy dramas would certainly enjoy. It establishes the basic premise without giving away any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

The first season of Bump received positive reviews from fans and critics, thanks to its unique style of humor, acting performances, and writing, among other things.

In brief, about Bump plot and cast

Bump is a fascinating comedy-drama series that explores the life of a teenage girl who has great ambitions in life. But her life takes a dramatic turn after she becomes pregnant and delivers a child. She then goes on to take care of her child along with her partner.

The series focuses on how their relationship and personalities evolve over time amidst the growing responsibilities pertaining to parenthood. A short description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''An Australian comedy-drama series about Olympia "Oly" Chalmers-Davis, an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she's going. Oly and her best friend Reema share an ambitious 10-year plan: top grades, international relations at a university, work for the U.N. and save the world.''

The synopsis further states:

''But an unplanned pregnancy changes everything. Blindsided and in deep shock, Oly rejects the baby entirely. If she doesn't acknowledge the baby, then she doesn't have to acknowledge how her life has irrevocably changed, or that the baby's father is not her boyfriend's.''

The role of protagonist Olympia 'Oly' Davis-Chalmers is played by young actress Nathalie Morris, who's received high praise from viewers and critics for her nuanced performance.

She perfectly portrays her character's numerous conflicts quite brilliantly whilst also displaying her own style of humor that further elevates the show. Her other acting credits include Chekhov's The Seagull, One Lane Bridge, and many more.

The rest of the cast features actors like Carlos Sanson Jr., Claudia Karvan, and Angus Sampson, among many others.

Viewers in the US can tune into The CW on Monday, July 31, 2023, to watch the second season of Bump.