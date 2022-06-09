“The weirdest thing I’ve ever seen”: NCADV CEO Ruth Glenn’s remarks on Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp verdict spark criticism online

A day after the jurors reached a verdict in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) released a statement stating their criticism of the ruling. The US-based non-profit organization for domestic abuse survivors found themselves "appalled" by the verdict, which favored Depp.
NCADV CEO Ruth Glenn also commented on the trial's verdict and described it as "goofy" during her interview with The Daily Beast. In the trial's ruling, the jury awarded Depp around $10.35 million as they agreed with all three counts of his claims.
Meanwhile, the jurors awarded Heard $2 million and agreed with one count of her claims. Glenn disclosed:
"They both won; he just won more money. It’s the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen.”
What did NCADV CEO Ruth Glenn say about the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial?
In her interview with The Daily Beast, which was published following the organization's press release that slammed the court ruling, Glenn expressed her concerns about the trial. She told the publication:
"I would ask the nation and your readers, would you think twice about coming forward after witnessing what's happened? I don't think that it will necessarily be the only thing that stops someone from seeking support and safety, but I can tell you it just adds another layer."
Ruth Glenn further added that this case was different from most due to the influence of "a worldwide celebrity plaintiff, an overactive stan army, the presence of Elon Musk." In her statement, Glenn insinuated that external power was exerted in the trial. She said:
"We should recognize when power and control are being exerted—and we should have a deeper conversation as a nation about the dynamics of domestic violence and how that may or may not have played out in this trial."
Meanwhile, the official statement from NCADV slammed the pro-Johnny Depp verdict of the trial. The organization's press release stated that the role of the victim and abuser was manipulated into a reversal and that testimonies during the trial gaslighted the victim. It claimed that the verdict of this trial would negatively impact future domestic violence claims. The statement mentioned:
"Already, we are hearing anecdotal reports of abusers threatening their victims -- 'If you speak about this to anyone, I'll pull a Depp on you.'"
Netizens react to NCADV and CEO Ruth Glenn's opinion on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial verdict
Following the release of this statement, both NCADV and Ruth Glenn have received a lot of flak on social media over their assessment of the verdict. Legions of pro-Johnny Depp supporters have criticized their statement claiming that the 58-year-old actor was the real victim of the domestic abuse allegations. In contrast, people who sided with Amber Heard's claims supported Glenn and her organization.
Glenn took to Twitter to express that the verdict was harmful to "all victims" of domestic abuse. She further disclosed that she had received backlash from Depp's supporters. The tweet mentioned:
"I have personally received backlash from Mr. Depp's supporters. I respect, honor and support ALL victims & survivors of IPV/DV."
However, many called out Ruth Glenn, stating that if she really does support all victims like she claims to, then she should be supporting Johnny Depp as well. A few even alleged that she was biased against male victims of abuse.