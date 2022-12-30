Call the Midwife season 12 release date and time, plot, and everything we know so far

The highly anticipated Call the Midwife season 12, is all set to make its arrival exclusively on New Year's Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET, on BBC One.

The enthralling series has been inspired by the Memoirs of Jennifer Worth. Heidi Thomas has acted as the creator of Call the Midwife. Vanessa Redgrave has served as the narrator of the British drama series.

The series' creator Heidi Thomas Pippa has also acted as the executive producer, along with Harris. Chris Seager has served as the cinematographer of the series. The series has been produced by Annie Tricklebank.

It is safe to say that fans of the long-running series have been buzzing with anticipation and excitement to see what the upcoming season 12 will bring to the table, especially since the release of the 2022 Call the Midwife Christmas special, on December 25, 2022, on BBC One.

Learn all about season 12 of Call the Midwife, before it airs on BBC One

How many episodes are there in Call the Midwife season 12?

The much-awaited and highly alluring twelveth season of the British period drama series will be released on the upcoming New Year's Day on BBC One. The airtime of the season is 8 pm Eastern Time (ET).

There will be a total of eight episodes in the brand new season 12 of the BBC One series.

However, a riveting and compelling Christmas special episode has already made its arrival on BBC One on Christmas Eve 2022.

In the Christmas special episode, Sister Hilda, played by Fenella Woolgar, and Sister Frances, played by Ella Bruccoleri, were both announced to be leaving the series.

What can be expected from season 12 of the series?

While talking about the upcoming Season 12, the series' creator Heidi Thomas said:

"The stories we tell are like babies — they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

It looks like the upcoming brand new season of Call the Midwife will bring a new set of adventures for the audience. Although no synopsis for the upcoming season has not been released by BBC One, without a shred of doubt, fans will get to see plenty of romance between the two fan-favorite characters Trixie and Matthew.

Who are on the cast list for season 12?

The highly intriguing lead cast list for season 12 of the period drama series entails Helen George as Nurse Beatrix "Trixie" Franklin, Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan and Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane.

Other cast members include Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner and several others.

Don't forget to catch the twelveth season of Call the Midwife, which will arrive on Sunday, January 1, 2023 (New Year's Day), at 8 pm Eastern Time, exclusively on BBC One.

Poll : 0 votes