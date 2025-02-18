Candice Bergen net worth: Fortune explored as Golden Globe winning star's husband passes away at 88

Actress Candice Bergen’s husband Marshall Rose, 88, passed away due to complications from Parkinson’s disease on February 15, 2025. An obituary from The New York Times stated that Marshall was surrounded by his loved ones while he died at his residence.

The news of Marshall’s demise was first confirmed by Candice Bergen’s representative, who also told the publication that the couple was supposed to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this year.

Rose was mostly known for establishing The Georgetown Company, which had the responsibility of looking over the development of various properties, including the Madison Square Garden. He was additionally involved with a lot of philanthropic activities over the years and served for a long time at the New York Public Library as a chairman and board member.

On the other hand, Marshall’s wife Candice Bergen has been a popular face in the entertainment industry, playing important roles in many films and TV shows. Her fortune is estimated to be almost $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In an interview with CBS News on April 15, 2015, she opened up on her marriage to Rose by saying:

“I just thought I trust this man completely and by dessert I was sort of in his pocket.”

Meanwhile, her husband Rose was also known as the founder of the Science, Industry, and Business Library, and renovated the reading room in the flagship 42nd Street branch. The obituary in The New York Times also stated that Marshall enrolled at the City College and completed his further studies at NYU and CUNY.

Candice Bergen has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career: Earnings and projects explained

Candice Bergen was born on May 9, 1946, at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles, California. She has been active as an actress since the ‘50s and a few of her roles have also become popular among the audience. She has been nominated for the Academy Awards once and has won around 12 accolades at the Golden Globe Awards. Her acting career has primarly contributed to her wealth.

Additionally, Candice Bergen purchased a house in Beverly Hills in 1996, which was later sold for $10.25 million in 2010, per Hartford Courant's report from September 2021. However, Candice’s oldest house is located in New York City and has even brought other properties in places such as Montecito with Marshall Rose in the past.

According to the city property records obtained by 6sqft New York City on February 16, 2021, Candice bought a condo at 825 Fifth Avenue for $2.15 million in 2021. The property was listed for $2.175 million around two years ago. Bergen and Rose also put their house in East Hampton for sale at $18 million in 2020.

The official website of the Television Academy states that Bergen initially started her career as a model during her teenage years and eventually made her debut with a film called The Group in 1966. A year later, Bergen expanded her work to television and was featured on Coronet Blue and The Woody Allen Special.

Candice Bergen’s credits also include Saturday Night Live, where she has appeared occasionally since 1975. She even portrayed the lead role in the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown and was cast in other shows such as Family Guy, S*x and the City, and Law & Order.

Among her major roles, Bergen played Shirley Schmidt in Boston Legal for three years and gave the voice for The Closer in the animated series, BoJack Horseman. Candice Bergen is also famous for playing roles in films such as Gandhi, A Night Full of Rain, Miss Congeniality, Book Club, and more.

Apart from Candice, Marshall’s survivors include their children Wendi and Andrew, stepdaughter Chloe, and six grandchildren. Notably, his family members are yet to share a statement from their side after his death.

