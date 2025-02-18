"This the Epstein guy?" — Internet erupts as Tom Hanks sparks MAGA Meltdown with Trump supporter 'Black Jeopardy' skit on SNL

Donald Trump supporters are ripping into Tom Hanks and Saturday Night Live following the show’s 50th-anniversary special episode. The veteran actor appeared on the show to play a Make America Great Again supporter and seemingly showcase Republicans as racists. Some netizens were not pleased with the portrayal and took to the internet to slam the show and Hanks.

The skit, Black Jeopardy, originally aired in 2016, featured Hanks as Doug, wearing a red MAGA hat, a flannel shirt, and a bald eagle t-shirt, with Kenan Thompson as the host.

In the clip of the sketch going viral online, Doug can be seen backing away from the show’s host as he is Black. He eventually gives in. Tom Hanks, who plays Doug, says on SNL before shaking Thompson’s hand:

“Don’t like that, whoa, whoa, whoa.”

At another point in the skit, Doug says that he will start a game show called "White Jeopardy."

Reacting to the skit, one netizen said:

Several others expressed similar sentiments and wrote online:

“Not watching anything with Tom Hanks again,” an X user said.

“Democrats acting like this is the exact reason they lost,” another internet user said.

“He’s so over,” a netizen said.

Not only did Hanks poke fun at Republicans, but Steve Martin also trolled Donald Trump by saying that he had been on a boat in ‘The Gulf of Steve Martin,’ in reference to Trump recently renaming The Gulf of Mexico to The Gulf of America. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“He really thinks he stuck It to maga too… meanwhile Trump is back as President,” another internet user said.

“It’s cringe. No one laughed,” an X user said.

“This is the kind of Hollywood propaganda that has kept Americans divided. Skit or not,” a platform user said.

Despite the skit garnering a fair amount of criticism, the segment also seemed to amass some support. Some other reactions read:

“Sounds like a free and open exchange of ideas. Who’s against that,” an X user said.

“The truth really hurts don’t it,” another platform user said.

"Weird how when he did the exact same sketch years ago there wasn't a peep. I wonder what changed..." wrote another one.

"It's a highly accurate portrayal from everything I've seen of MAGA. May have even been too kind," posted one user.

Tom Hanks delivers semi-tribute to SNL sketches that have aged horribly during the latest episode

While hosting the “in memoriam” segment of the show, tuxedo-clad Hanks looked back upon the “SNL characters and sketches that have aged horribly.”

While sharing a montage of the show’s problematic characters, he included John Belushi’s samurai and other moments that were branded as “sexism,” “child molestation” and “Ethnic stereotypes.”

The sequence also included having “problematic guests” on the show like R. Kelly, Diddy, Jared Fogel, Robert Blake and O.J. Simpson.

Tom Hanks also made headlines after he and his wife, Rita Wilson, hilariously stormed out of the SNL 50 concert that was held at the Radio City Music Hall. As Jimmy Fallon said on-stage that there would be no awards being handed out, the couple were seen walking out of the theater brazenly. Fallon then said on stage:

“Tom? Rita? We lost Tom Hanks and Rita. Sorry. It wasn’t their fault.”

The Forest Gump actor had not addressed the criticism he was receiving online at the time of writing this article.

