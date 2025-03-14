Capri Sun releases Glow-in-the-Dark Moon Punch in time for the total lunar eclipse

Capri Sun, the popular brand of juice concentrate-based drinks, has unveiled a new packaging. Ahead of the Total Lunar Eclipse, America's No. 1 kids' drink is debuting its first-ever glow-in-the-dark moon pouches.

As per a press release by the company, the moon designed on the pouch turns into a scannable code through Snapchat from March 13 to March 14. This one-of-a-kind concept will encourage fans to take part in the lunar phenomenon and get a chance to unlock an exclusive first taste of the brand’s Moon Punch.

The cosmic creation, which is designed to celebrate the celestial event, features eight collectible pouches. Notably, the juice brand’s Moon Punch is now on sale nationwide, but for a limited time.

Capri Sun’s new Glow-in-the-Dark Moon Punch: Details explored

On March 14, 2025, the Earth will witness a Total Lunar Eclipse which occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon align, causing the moon to be obscured by Earth’s shadow. To celebrate this celestial event, the juice brand has come up with a new offering, called Moon Punch.

On March 11, 2025, the brand of juice concentrate–based drinks introduced its fans to its first-ever drink pouch with glow-in-the-dark by sharing a post on its official Instagram account. The caption reads:

“For a limited time, scan the moon in Snapchat on 3/13-3/14 to enter for a chance to win glow-in-the-dark pouches!”

Designed to glow like the moon, fans can get a chance to receive a free carton of Moon Punch and also a flashlight from March 13 to March 14 via Snapchat. To avail, fans can open their cameras through the app, snap the moon and follow the lunar link.

Jessica Barker, Senior Brand Manager of Brand Communications at Capri Sun said in the press release:

“Whether you grew up drinking from the iconic pouch or are one of the millions of kids who name Capri Sun as their favorite drink, we strive to create moments of fun and discovery, helping to unleash peak kid energy with every poke of the straw.”

She further added:

“Playing off the iconic brand name, we’re looking from the sun to the moon for the very first time! Moon Punch is here, and it’s glowing.”

Meanwhile, the new Moon Punch features eight collectable pouches, each designed after a different moon phase. Rolling out on shelves nationwide this month, the brand’s first-ever glow-in-the-dark pouch is available for a limited time at retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kroger, among others.

About Total Lunar Eclipse

The total Lunar Eclipse is also known as a Blood Moon. It occurs on average once every 2.5 years when the Earth is fully between the sun and the moon. This year’s North Americans will be able to witness this celestial event on Friday, March 14, 2024.

About Capri Sun

Capri Sun is a popular juice drink brand. It was invented by Rudolf Wild and initially introduced in West Germany in 1969 as Capri-Sonne. However, the company was later renamed to Capri Sun in 2017.

Now sold in over 100 countries, it was introduced to the U.S. markets by Shasta Beverages in 1979. Nationwide, it is currently distributed and marketed by Kraft Foods, a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz.

