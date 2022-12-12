Caribou Coffee Birthday Latte: Ingredients, availability, and other seasonal items explored

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Caribou Coffee. During its birthday week, which begins on Monday, December 12, the firm will provide a limited-edition Birthday Cake Latte to commemorate the milestone.

On December 14, 1992, John Butcher and Kim Puckett, the company's founders, inaugurated the first Caribou Coffee location in Edina, Minnesota. With more than 400 coffee shops spread across the country, it has now become one of the biggest coffee chains in the country.

John Butcher, Caribou Coffee CEO and President, said in a release:

“As Caribou reflects on its 30 years of business, we are proud to celebrate the successes achieved along our journey. Our current and former team members, countless partners, suppliers and collaborators, as well as our exceptional guests, have played a critical role in our long-term success, and for that, we are truly grateful."

He continued, saying:

"As we look to the next 30 years, we are excited to build on our shared vision of living life to the fullest and providing guests with the inspiring coffee shop experience they know and love."

Caribou Coffee offers Birthday Latte Cake along with other seasonal delicacies

Following the company's announcement, the celebratory beverage will see a blend of espresso and steamed milk with a cupcake flavor, whipped cream, and festive sugar.

Caribou Coffee will honor the occasion at its stores by serving the cake-themed coffee. During its "birthday week," which runs from Monday, December 12 to Friday, December 18, you can find it over the counter.

This month, guests can savor a range of seasonal beverages and cuisines, in addition to the Birthday Cake Latte. Here is a rundown of what is included in the menu:

Ho Ho Mint Mocha: Steamed milk with real chocolate melted in it, along with espresso and mint flavor. Whipped cream and mints are also added on top and offered in iced, blended, or nitro.

Steamed milk with real chocolate melted in it, along with espresso and mint flavor. Whipped cream and mints are also added on top and offered in iced, blended, or nitro. Spicy Mocha: F lavors of espresso, ancho chilli, and chipotle are blended with real chocolate melted in steaming milk with chocolate chips and whipped cream on top. Additionally offered in iced, blended, or nitro.

lavors of espresso, ancho chilli, and chipotle are blended with real chocolate melted in steaming milk with chocolate chips and whipped cream on top. Additionally offered in iced, blended, or nitro. Ho Ho Mint Cake Pop: Rich, minty chocolate cake ball dipped in festive red and white chocolate and sprinkled with white pearls.

Rich, minty chocolate cake ball dipped in festive red and white chocolate and sprinkled with white pearls. Fa La Latte: This is offered as espresso and steaming eggnog. Whipped cream and nutmeg are sprinkled on top. Additionally offered in iced, blended, or nitro.

This is offered as espresso and steaming eggnog. Whipped cream and nutmeg are sprinkled on top. Additionally offered in iced, blended, or nitro. Iced Artisan Press with Eggnog Cold Foam: Real sugar and cold press with a dash of milk served with ice and a chilled eggnog foam topping.

Real sugar and cold press with a dash of milk served with ice and a chilled eggnog foam topping. Gingerbread: A cake made of spicy gingerbread with vanilla icing.

Reportedly, Adam Thielen, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, and other local TV and radio personalities will make surprise appearances as baristas at several Twin Cities locations as part of the celebrations.

J.M. Smucker, Jammin Java Corp., Blue Bottle, Caribou Coffee and others are key players in the speciality coffee market

The Global Specialty Coffee Market research study is the result of the meticulous efforts of experienced forecasters, new analysts, and astute researchers.

According to estimates, the market for speciality coffee will reach USD 62.54 billion in 2022 and grow at a promising CAGR of 13.78% from 2023 to 2032. The base year for the study is 2021, the predicted year is 2022, and the projection has been given for the years 2023 through 2032. The historic year is 2020.

