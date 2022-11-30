Chuck E. Cheese Winter Menu 2022: Items, prices, and other details explored

Chuck E. Cheese, the top family entertainment destination in the world, started its annual Winner-Land celebration today. From now until January 8, sites across the nation will be transformed into a wonderful winter paradise.

With exclusive offers in the Chuck E. Cheese app, there will be weekly prize drawings, a new seasonal menu, and endless entertainment to enjoy in the store and at home.

Kristen Didier, Sr. Director Brand of CEC Entertainment, LLC said:

"This season is all about spending quality time with friends and family, which is why we are making our experience even more fun and memorable. Families can come to enjoy a wonderland that is filled with special savings, earn free candy and E-tickets, and be entered to win cool prizes like a custom Chuck E. Cheese ICEBall Pro arcade game for the home!"

The Chuck E. Cheese mobile app is offering great prizes

Here is the list of the Chuck E. Cheese's newly released 2022 Winter Menu:

Polar Bear Cupcake - A jumbo vanilla cupcake filled with vanilla frosting and rolled in white sprinkles with candy ears, eyes, and a candy nose. Prices may vary but start at $5.49 in participating locations.

Warm Winter Cookie - An available $1 upgrade for Chuck E. Cheese's Giant Warm Cookie that sees the cookie drizzled with chocolate syrup and sprinkled with crushed peppermint while supplies last.

Dippin' Dots Winter Toppings - Peppermint Twist or Candy Crunch toppings for Dippin' Dots are available for an extra $0.50 each, while supplies last at participating locations.

In addition to the seasonal treats, Chuck E. Cheese also runs the following promotions:

While supplies last, anybody who redeems E-Tickets at the merch counter will receive a free piece of Hi-Chew candy.

While supplies last, the Winter Fun Pack at participating locations starts at $34.99 and includes two large, one-topping pizzas, a Warm Winter Cookie, a goody bag, an activity sheet, and 250 E-Tickets to spend on your subsequent visit.

With the Chuck E. Cheese app, customers can unlock weekly new offerings, get freebies for special occasions, have a chance to win weekly prizes, and much more. The app is accessible through the Google Play store and the Apple store.

Win Instantly: Get 500 FREE E-tickets when you download the Chuck E. Cheese app, so you can upgrade your prize at the prize counter.

Get 500 FREE E-tickets when you download the Chuck E. Cheese app, so you can upgrade your prize at the prize counter. Winter Sweepstakes: Rewards members are automatically entered for a chance to win more than $10,000 in prizes. Weekly drawings will award prizes including FREE birthday parties, $1,000 VISA® gift cards and a grand prize, a custom Chuck E. Cheese ICEBall Pro arcade game.

Rewards members are automatically entered for a chance to win more than $10,000 in prizes. Weekly drawings will award prizes including FREE birthday parties, $1,000 VISA® gift cards and a grand prize, a custom Chuck E. Cheese ICEBall Pro arcade game. Winning Weekdays: Participating Chuck E. Cheese locations will offer All You Can Play Games for only $17.99 per hour with offer code "Winter22" in the App. This limited-time offer code can be entered under the Offers Menu in the Chuck E. Cheese app and is available to use Monday through Friday from November 28 through December 16. Card activation is not included.

