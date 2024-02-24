Caspar Jopling net worth: Art dealer's fortune explored amid separation from Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding is getting separated from her husband Caspar Jopling, an art dealer, after being married for around four years. Capital FM states that Jopling works at an auction company called Sotheby's and his net worth is believed to be $8 million.

Goulding posted two Instagram Stories where she confirmed her split. In one story, she shared a statement, writing that she and Jopling "privately separated some time ago." She added:

"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won't be commenting further."

The singer additionally reposted a story shared by Caspar Jopling, where he said that he does not want to speak on anything about his current relationship status with Goulding. He also confirmed the separation, adding that only the family members and close friends have been informed about the same.

Jopling further stated that he and Goulding would work on taking care of their son Arthur and requested everyone to respect their privacy for now.

Caspar Jopling has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as an art dealer

As mentioned, Caspar Jopling is a popular art dealer and his career has contributed to his earnings over the years. People magazine states that he is currently employed at the Contemporary Arts Department of Sotheby's.

Apart from his work in art, he developed an interest in sports during his graduation days. He was a member of the boat race team after he enrolled at Oxford University and Ellie Goulding has described him as an "athlete" in an interview with Tatler last year.

He even joined the men's crew team after coming to Harvard University and he was spotted rowing in a picture posted on his social media page in March 2017. The picture was captured inside Heathrow Airport and the caption stated:

"#blessed that Heathrow terminal 5 still has my ugly mug on the walkway wall #henleyroyalregatta @harvardheavies #uglymug #cyal8rLDN."

Caspar Jopling has been involved in the sale of various artworks via auctions and other mediums at the Sotheby's. Before working as an intern at Christie's, he was employed by his uncle Jay at White Cube Gallery. He has several clientele from throughout the world.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling tied the knot in 2019

The former couple were introduced by mutual friends Princess Eugenie and James Brooksbank in 2016, as per Cosmopolitan magazine. The duo got engaged after two years and Jopling shared an Instagram post with a photo where Ellie flaunted her ring.

Caspar wrote that he would be spending his entire life with an extraordinary and beautiful person, adding that no one has made him "feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love." He additionally thanked everyone for the messages he received after the news became official.

The pair exchanged vows the following year and it was attended by famous faces from the entertainment industry. In 2021, they welcomed a son named Arthur Ever Winter.