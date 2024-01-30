“Caught up from prison”: Viral video of Young Thug’s prison cell with photos of ex Jerrika sparks hilarious reactions

Young Thug, the American rapper and songwriter, recently went viral when a 2022 video of his jail cell showed photos of his ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae on the wall. He is currently dating Altlanta R&B singer Mariah The Scientist.

According to Hip Hop Dx, bodycam footage that dates back to June 2022, per the timestamp in the video, appeared online on Monday, January 29, 2024. The prison authorities were allegedly searching for contraband at the time.

Fan jokes about Thug allegedly getting caught. (Images via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Fans quickly noticed a photo of him and Karlae on his wall from their time as a couple. The pair had called off their engagement in December 2020 over the rapper’s alleged abuse, two years before the viral 2022 video. Social media users are mocking the rapper for allegedly still having feelings for his ex while dating Mariah.

Body cam footage of Young Thug's jail cell search surfaces online

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Jeffery Lamar Williams, known professionally as Young Thug, in May 2022. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges, each carrying a penalty of five to 20 years in prison.

In August of that year, a second indictment was filed accusing the singer and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, as per The Los Angeles Times.

Prosecutors have claimed that Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Stoner Life, or YSL, which was originally a record label. They have linked the group with the national Bloods gang, as per AP News. The trial for the charges is still ongoing with today marking its 22nd day.

Young Thug has been in the Cobb County Jail since his May 9, 2022 arrest, and he was denied bond several times since then. On Monday, a bodycam video showed the rapper's jail cell in Georgia surfaced online, as per XXL. A corrections officer was searching the prison.

In the clips, the authorities entered the cell and first began to search through the rapper's bed and saw various books and newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal and USA Today.

The camera panned to show dozens of pictures on the wall. Fans noticed several pictures of him with his former girlfriend Jerrika Karlae, while others showed his current girlfriend, Mariah. Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist allegedly began dating sometime around November 2021, when the Young Stoner Life account posted pictures on Instagram of the two cozying up together, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Netizens have given their opinions about the viral video. Some mock the rapper for allegedly not being over her ex Jerrika, while some were not pleased with the authorities disrupting the Thug's cell. Some of the reactions are given below.

Soon after the videos and pictures of the two women on his cell went viral, Young Thug posted a picture of Mariah on his X account along with the caption, "All I want. All I see," as per Hip Hop Dx. The caption reportedly resembles the one he posted about Jerrika years ago.

The video is now the second Young Thug jail clip to go viral in recent weeks following footage of a private phone call between the YSL leader and Mariah, The Scientist. The video appeared to be from around Christmas, Mariah thanks Thugga for gifting her jewelry and tells him how much she misses him. She said:

"What’s up, baby? Merry Christmas. I love you. I miss you and I love you. Thanks for my gifts."

Many fans and Young's rap peers were unhappy with the private conversation getting leaked. The rapper has not sued the alleged officers/authorities who leaked the footage, and the legality depends on the facts of how this video call was accessed and who accessed it, as per Complex.