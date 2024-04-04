Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Bennett announce "decision to part ways"

Chance the Rapper and his wife of five years, Kirsten Corley Bennett, have announced their divorce. The pair, who got married in 2019, put out a joint statement on their Instagram stories on April 3, stating that they have finally decided to part ways for good after being separated for a while.

The statement read:

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The Chicago-based rapper and Bennett also assured their followers they will continue toco-parent their two daughters:

“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together."

The rapper and his ex-wife put out joint statments. (image via Instagram/@chancetherapper)

They also asked for privacy during this period.

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Bennett's relationship timeline

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Bennett seemingly had a fairytale romance, which started when the two were just nine years old.

According to an X thread shared by the rapper in March 2019, one day before their wedding, he revealed that they had met at his moms’ office Christmas party.

Chance the Rapper went on to say that he knew he was going to marry her when he saw her perform a Destiny’s Child dance routine.

He tweeted:

“I saw her dancing and I was like, ‘Let’s get married!’”

While it is not clear whether the two stayed in touch throughout, they officially started dating in early 2013, according to Chance’s manager.

In a 2013 interview with Oyster magazine, the rapper claimed that he had been dating Corley for "years and years and years," and was corrected by his manager, Pat Corcoran, to say that it had only been six months.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Kensli, in 2015. However, shortly after, in 2016, Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Bennett separated for a while and got into a legal dispute regarding custody and child support for their daughter.

By March 2017, Chance and Corley settled their dispute out of court and reconciled, and the couple got engaged in July 2018.

The couple tied the knot on March 9, 2019 at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, California. According to the Chicago Tribute, the two had a secret civil ceremony ahead of the official wedding on Dec. 27, 2018, at the Cook County clerk's office.

Chance and Corley welcomed their second daughter, Marli, shortly after their wedding.

The rapper's marriage has played an pivotal role in his music, and Chance has frequently put in aspects of his relationship into his art. His wedding was reportedly one of the main inspirations behind his album The Big Day.

Kirsten Corley Bennett is the founder and CEO of World of BOBY, a children’s apparel line that was launched in July 2021. She is also a model, and has worked for many brands including Alexander Wang, Shelby Steiner, and Vogue, from 2014-2016.

Bennett is also an Instagram influencer, and boasts 117,000 followers. She gives fans a close look into her life and career, regularly posting reels, videos, and photos.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper is currently working on a new project called Star Line. He released a new song, “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle),” in the beginning of 2024. The song, which samples Stephanie Mills’ 1981 R&B classic, “Don’t Stop Doin’ What ‘Cha Do.” was the rapper’s first release since his hiatus in 2022.