"Change is never easy": DWTS pro dancer Britt Stewart chimes in about upcoming season's new host Julianne Hough 

Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) season 32 is expected to premiere soon, and it will feature heaps of entertainment and fierce competition. Tyra Banks, who has hosted three seasons of the reality show, announced that she would not be returning as the host. Julianne Hough is now set to take her place and host the show along with Alfonso Ribeiro.

Britt Stewart, one of the professional dancers and choreographers set to appear on Dancing With the Stars season 32 shed light on her reaction to Banks' decision.

US Weekly interviewed Stewart on Monday, August 7 and she shared:

“I always believe that change is never easy. But [I’m] grateful that Tyra was part of our family for three seasons. Once you’re part of the Dancing with the Stars family, you never truly really leave.”

Britt also said that Tyra will be missed by the cast and expressed how excited she was to have Hough join as a co-host.

“[Julianne’s] part of the family, so I think she will bring in some fresh and lovely energy,” she continued.

Tyra Banks' departure from Dancing With the Stars (DWTS)

It was in season 29 of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) in 2020, that Tyra Banks joined the show for the first time. She took over from Tom Bergeron at the time and became the show's new co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

In March 2023, Banks announced that she wouldn't return for season 32 of the show, explaining that she is focusing on her business. She also mentioned that she wishes to produce more projects behind the scenes.

Banks holds an Owner/President Management degree from Harvard Business School and owns an ice cream company called SMiZE Cream. She penned a note about her company on LinkedIn and wrote:

“Tyra’s global venture, SMiZE Cream, is an innovative ice cream company with a hidden, yummy surprise in every serving, called the SMiZE Surprize. Set on inspiring people to work hard to reach their goals, SMiZE Cream has a worldwide, multi-pronged approach to lead and encourage everyone to make their dreams come true.”

In addition to her ice cream company, she is also an Executive Producer at Bankable Productions. Apart from DWTS, she has also hosted a number of other reality shows including America's Next Top Model, America's Got Talent, and more.

Julianne Hough to join DWTS as a new co-host

A month after Tyra Banks announced her departure, Julianne Hough was introduced as the new co-host of DWTS. She appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2007 as a professional dancer. Following this, she won two consecutive seasons. Although she left the show in 2009, she returned as a permanent judge in 2014. It was only in 2021 that she stepped down from the position.

She is now gearing up to rejoin the show as a co-host, and as per Variety, she said:

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of. The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”

She added:

“I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

Although an official release date for season 32 of Dancing With the Stars has not been announced yet, fans can't wait to see Hough back on stage. As per Variety, DWTS could release this fall and until then, fans can enjoy season 31 on Disney+.