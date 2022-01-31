Charisma Ehresman: Missing forest view student found dead in Austin 

Triton College student Charisma Ehresman was found dead in Chicago after being missing “based on suspicious circumstances.” The student was 20 years old at the time of her death.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide, as she was strangled and smothered. Charisma Ehresman was found dead in the backseat of her car in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street, in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Charisma Ehersman was a first-year nursing student. She had enrolled herself into the college in River Grove, but kept from her friends as she wanted to surprise them. Her father, Jeffery Ehresman, said:

“She wanted to be able to tell everybody ‘I did this myself.”

Family raises money to cover Charisma Ehresman’s funeral expenses

Charisma Ehresman was reported missing after not showing up for work or contacting her family, which was out of the ordinary. Her father added that Charisma was not the type of person to run away from home or spend the night out. He said:

“At 20-years-old, she texts her mom, ‘Mom, going to so and so’s house, be back in a couple hours.”

Her choice of profession did not come as a surprise, as her father said:

“That’s who she is - she wants to help people. It’s all she ever wanted to do was help people.”

Family members Kathy and Sheila Ehresman created a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money to cover funeral expenses. At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had amassed over $14,780, nearing its goal of $18k. An anonymous donor gave $2000 to the fundraiser.

Charisma’s grandmother, Kathy wrote:

“Thank you to everyone who donated their money, time and prayers to help us bring our baby girl home. We are truly blessed to have such an amazing outpouring of love and support."

"As we prepare to celebrate her life, which ended way too soon, we are reaching out once more to those who would like to help us give Charisma the beautiful memorial she deserves.”

Jeffery Ehresman said in an interview that he wanted his daughter to be remembered for her tight hugs and caring heart.

