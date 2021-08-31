Who was Keith Pinto? GoFundMe page raises more than $12,000 after teen lifeguard is tragically killed by lightning 

19-year-old lifeguard Keith Pinto was fatally struck by lightning in New Jersey yesterday. The young lifeguard was killed while eight others were injured at White Sands Beach, Berkeley.

Witnesses told CBS2 that the weather was initially clear on a sunny day before a dangerous storm thundered out of nowhere. The storm's sudden occurrence left no time for beach-goers to take cover.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy announced in an official statement that those injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals and fortunately, did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Friends mourn the loss of Keith Pinto

According to CBS2, Keith Pinto was an athlete who ran track at High School North. As the news channel interviewed those close to the late lifeguard, friends remembered his good character. Keith Pinto’s friend Abby Spurling said:

“He was never upset or afraid of anything. He always had a good time.”

As further tributes poured in for the late teenager, his friend Giana Verlangieri mourned:

“It’s heartbreaking because someone from our graduating class is gone and he can’t experience life with the rest of us.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy confirmed Pinto's death by releasing a statement which read:

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township and we pray for a full recovery for those injured. I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time.”

Keith Pinto is the second lifeguard killed at the shore within two weeks.

On August 19, Norman Inferrera, 16, was working as a lifeguard and rowing a surfboat. Unfortunately, the vessel was broadsided by a wave, leading to him being knocked unconscious. The teenager was working his first summer job but died at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden the following night.

A GoFundMe page has been created to cover the costs of the funeral for the late lifeguard.

