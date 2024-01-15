Chelsea Handler net worth: Critics Choice Awards 2024 host's wealth revealed

The highly anticipated 2024 Critics Choice Awards took place on January 14, 2024, with Chelsea Handler hosting the ceremony for the second consecutive year. The stand-up comedian, actress, writer, television host, and producer managed to pull off the ceremony with great ease and confidence, gaining praise from everyone in the ceremony.

Chelsea Handler is easily one of the best comedians of her generation and one of the stand-out female comedians of all time. Handler has also been the host of her own late-night show with E!’s Chelsea Lately. She has also dabbled in podcasts and writing her own books.

As one of the leading comedians, Handler boasts a net worth of $35 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has made most of her money through her talk show, her work with Netflix, and her highly successful books.

Chelsea Handler's fortune explored

Chelsea Handler was perhaps best known for her late-night talk show that ran from 2007 to 2014 to great acclaim. While Handler never officially revealed her salary on the show, her extension with E! in 2012 fetched her $25 million. This covered her work as both the host and executive producer of the show.

While she may have received less in the past five years than she did in the last two, it is still quite a strong amount that she must have earned during Chelsea Lately.

Chelsea Handler also worked in several other productions, including a deal with Netflix after her stint on E!. This deal included a talk show, a stand-up comedy performance, and a four-part docu-comedy, reportedly fetching Chelsea $10 million from Netflix.

Her touring earnings are unavailable to the public, but considering her stature and respect in the industry, it will not be less. She has also continued to collaborate with streaming giants like Netflix after her deal.

Apart from this, Handler has six successful books, My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands (2005), Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea (2008), Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang (2010), Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me (2011), Uganda Be Kidding Me (2014), and Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . and You Too! (2019).

She has also actively endorsed various products, with reports claiming that she has earned as much as $9 million from endorsements alone, making her one of the highest-earning comedians in this sector.

What did Chelsea Handler say about Jo Koy during the Critics Choice Awards 2024?

Handler was given the opportunity to host this year's Critics Choice Awards after her highly successful stint in the last one. Handler also took a subtle dig at ex-boyfriend Jo Koy during her stint as the host by saying she preferred her men "old and hot" as Harrison Ford stepped on the stage to receive his Career Achievement Award.

She concluded by saying, "Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it," hinting at Jo Koy's infamous speech at the Golden Globes 2024, after which he appeared to blame his writers for the material that became a source of controversy.

The Critics Choice Awards concluded this year with eight wins for Oppenheimer, making it the most successful film in the competition.