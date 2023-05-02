Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19 release date, time, plot, and more

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19 is all set to air on NBC on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET (tentative time). The hit series explores the lives of various dedicated firefighters and others who work in the titular department at Firehouse 51.

It gives a close insight into a firefighter's professional life, whilst also delving deep into the various issues pertaining to their personal lives. The show is a spinoff of the popular Chicago franchise and enjoys a strong fan following as well as garnering fairly positive reviews from critics.

NBC's Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19 will focus on a local political being exposed

A short but gripping promo for Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19 offers a peek into the many significant and thrilling events set to unfold in the highly anticipated new episode.

Titled Take A Shot at the King, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Herrmann, Boden, Ritter, and Kidd teaming up in order to expose a politician who's responsible for a devastating chemical fire.

Elsewhere, Brett steps into Dylan's shoes at the magic show after the latter goes out of town. Check out a brief description of the upcoming episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Boden, Ritter, Herrmann and Kidd work together to take down a local politician responsible for a chemical fire; after his aunt's accident, Gallo worries about their future; Brett steps in to perform Dylan's magic show when he's out of town.''

The previous episode, titled Danger Is All Around, focused on Gallo, whose life takes an interesting turn following his reunion with a family member. Elsewhere, a prominent member made a surprising return to Firehouse 51 to work with Kidd.

The show continues to generate significant interest among viewers and it'll be fascinating to see how the story ends this season whilst leaving some room for a new season, which is expected to premiere sometime next year.

Chicago Fire plot details and cast members

The series respectfully depicts the various challenges and struggles that firefighters deal with every day as they try their best to save people's lives. The show maintains a deeply emotional tone and is noted for its nuanced exploration of characters. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of Chicago Fire:

''As the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 forge headfirst into danger, the choices they make can mean the difference between life and death.''

The synopsis further reads as:

''But from the relentless pressure of saving lives, an extended family is forged. Led by Chief Wallace Boden, Matthew Casey, Kelly Severide, and the others know -- when it's go time, Firehouse 51 lays it all on the line for each other. This high-octane drama from Executive Producer Dick Wolf offers an edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America's noblest professions.''

The cast of the show features noted actors like Monica Raymund, Charlie Barnett, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and many others.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Chicago Fire season 11 on NBC on Wednesday, May 3, at 9:00 pm ET.

