Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 3 ‘Safe Harbor’ release date and preview explored

The upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. season 11, Safe Harbor, will delve into the aftermath of Ruzek's undercover mission revelation. The intense cliffhanger from the previous developments has left fans craving more, and it seems the narrative is about to take an intriguing turn.

As the Intelligence Unit grapples with the fallout and adapts to changes, including a new chief of police and Officer Dante Torres joining the team, in the upcoming episode, Burgess will be seen caught in the middle of a drive-by attack on refugees.

While the shooting is initially suspected to be a hate crime, Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 3 might unveil deeper reasons behind it. While the episode is mostly focused on Burgess, the promo also reveals that Ruzek is back on the job.

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 3: Release date, time, and where to watch

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 3, titled Safe Harbor, is set to hit screens on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. The series is exclusively available on NBC, and for those who miss the live broadcast, catch-up becomes convenient as the episodes are accessible on Peacock the following day. Chicago P.D. season 11 is scheduled for 13 episodes.

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 2: Recap

In the previous episode titled Retread, Officer Adam Ruzek found himself entangled in a case following a raided late-night poker game. Ruzek's secret activities were brought to light, creating tension within the Intelligence Unit.

Ruzek had been attending these games for months, unbeknownst to his colleagues, but they found out when the game was raided and two civilians were shot dead.

The episode concludes with the case being closed and the IAD clearing Ruzek of any charges. At the hospital, the doctor informs them that Zaco died due to complications, and his sister slaps Ruzek and blames him for Zaco's death. Ruzek gets the alert that he passed his test, and he's allowed back on the job.

The episode unveiled Ruzek's internal struggles, his fear of mirroring his father's path, and his determination to stay dedicated to his job. Ruzek is afraid of becoming like his father and struggles to stand down.

He lives for the job as much as his father did, and the prospect of losing his purpose and becoming a disappointment scares him. The installment also offered a glimpse into Ruzek's relationship with Kim, showcasing their seamless teamwork as a couple, both professionally and personally.

About the series

Chicago P.D. is an American police procedural action drama TV series from Dick Wolf's Wolf Entertainment's One Chicago franchise. Premiering on NBC on January 8, 2014, it follows the officers of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they tackle the city's major street crimes.

The show is a spin-off of Chicago Fire and centers on both the uniformed patrol officers and the elite Intelligence Unit, headed by Detective Sergeant Hank Voight, operating in the fictional 21st District. NBC renewed the series for its eleventh season on April 10, 2023, with the premiere airing on January 17, 2024.

The cast of Chicago P.D. features Jason Beghe in the role of Sergeant Hank Voight, who leads the Intelligence team. The cast of Chicago P.D. season 11 also includes Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Amy Morton as Trudy Platt, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres.

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 3, titled Safe Harbor, is set to air on January 31, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.