Chicago P.D. is set to return to the screens next week with the eleventh season. The One Chicago saga returns with not only Chicago P.D., but also Med and Fire. The police procedural series was renewed in April last year for a new season.

The popular NBC program follows the Chicago Police Department's District 21 Intelligence Unit, led by Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), as they investigate the most heinous crimes in the city, such as drug trafficking, organized crime, high-profile killings, and more.

The franchise took an extended hiatus last autumn while actors and writers were on strike for fair wages during the SAG-AFTRA strikes. It's finally time to put down the deep-dish pizza and return to something even better: watching Chicago P.D., as the writers' and actors' strikes have finally been settled and the show is coming back with a brand new season.

When will Chicago P.D. season 11 premiere?

It's safe to say that NBC is not wasting any time after releasing its midseason debut calendar in the wake of the tentative end to the actors' strike. Season 11 of Chicago P.D. premieres on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 pm ET. It airs after Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, two other One Chicago programs that night, which also have their season premieres.

Dick Wolf's Chicago P.D. will follow the premieres of season 9 of Chicago Med at 8 pm ET and season 12 of Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET.

What can be expected from season 11 of Chicago P.D.?

Dick Wolf's police procedural series returns to NBC in 2024 following an intense season 10 finale. Viewers want answers to several issues in season 11, one of which is whether Adam Ruzek is still alive following a potentially fatal gunshot wound.

In addition, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) will spend her last days in the intelligence unit in season 11, as her departure was revealed in late October. Before being elevated to a series regular in season 5, the actress appeared in the procedural on a recurring basis in season 4.

Although TVLine just provided an early peek at the season opener, "Unpacking," which centers on the officer's "personal struggles," it is unclear how the police drama would portray Upton. The episode summary states that Upton will observe the crisis prevention team and discover that her "policing approach is at odds with the team's mental health clinician."

The upcoming season is "a big season of growth and change" for Upton, according to showrunner Gwen Sigan, who spoke with the entertainment website TVLine. It's more difficult than she'd like, but she wants to take her life after finally putting off her ring, which is where we find her at the beginning of this season, according to Sigan. She still has a lot of issues with herself to resolve, and she's not always sure how to do that.

Jason Beghe as Voight, Tracy Spiridakos as Upton, Patrick John Flueger as Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Burgess, LaRoyce Hawkins as Atwater, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Torres, and Amy Morton as Platt are all anticipated to return for the next season.

Season 11 of Chicago P.D. is set to premiere on NBC on January 17, 2024, at 10 pm ET.