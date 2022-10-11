Chiquita Tate: 43 stab wounds and other chilling details about criminal defense attorney's murder case

A rising star and ambitious defense attorney, Chiquita Tate, was stabbed to death in her Louisiana legal office on February 19, 2009. About two years later, her husband, Greg Harris, was found guilty in connection to the death. According to the evidence, Tate had 43 stab wounds.

As the case progressed, shocking details about the couple's marriage surfaced, which ultimately assisted in Tate's husband's conviction. It was also alleged that he committed the crime for financial gain, given that he was to receive $60,000 in life insurance claims.

Chilling details about Chiquita Tate's 2009 stabbing murder

1) Chiquita Tate's missing wallet and a parking ticket in the name of Greg Harris

Tate's husband, Greg Harris, reportedly removed her wallet from the crime scene and planted it on a non-descript road to mislead authorities during the murder investigation and point to other potential perpetrators. However, given that Tate's diamond earrings and wedding ring were not missing, the burglary theory was ruled out from the beginning.

Prem Burns, the prosecutor, claimed that the murder was deliberate, vicious, and calculative. She alleged that the strands of hair in Tate's hands were possibly planted there for the same purpose, and her wallet was disposed of with the intention that some "unsuspecting thief" would locate the wallet and use the credit cards, thereby becoming a suspect in Tate's murder.

Police then discovered that Harris' Mercedes was issued a ticket on February 19 directly in front of Tate's office. According to reports, spots of blood were discovered on a pair of sunglasses when his vehicle was examined. Additionally, he later mentioned visiting the exact location where the wallet was found.

2) Harris called the cops when his wife failed to return home or answer calls

Harris contacted 911 on the night of the murder to report that he could not get in touch with his wife, whom he claimed was pulling an all-nighter, working on a double homicide case, at her office.

Sources stated that Harris claimed he wanted to check her office to make sure she was okay. When officers entered the building, they discovered the office premises was in a mess, and Tate's dead body was on the floor, brutally stabbed and covered in blood.

3) Tate and Harris' marriage was tainted by domestic violence

During the murder investigation, it was revealed that Chiquita Tate was in an abusive relationship with Greg Harris. In fact, the victim made a 911 domestic violence call in one instance, reporting that her husband attacked her during a fight. During the call, Tate told officials that Harris choked her and broke her arm.

In the 911 call, Chiquita Tate was heard saying,

"He grabbed my finger and then I took the ring. I threw it at him. And then he—and then he choked me. And I couldn’t move.

Tate's sister, Danita Tate, confirmed the allegations, claiming she spoke to her on the morning she was murdered. Moreover, Chiquita Tate also told her that she was done with the marriage and that she could no longer stay with Greg.

Greg Harris is currently serving prison time after he was found guilty during the 2011 trial.

