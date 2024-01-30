Chita Rivera's net worth explored as award-winning dancer and actress passes away at 91

Chita Rivera, the American singer and dancer died on January 30, 2024, at the age of 91. The news was announced by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, who shared a statement and mentioned that she died in New York after a brief illness, as per BBC.

In 1957, Chita tied the knot with Tony Mordente, and the duo got divorced in 1966. The Broadway star had a successful career in the entertainment industry and her net worth stood at $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

According to The New York Times, Rivera is survived by her daughter, Lisa, two brothers, Julio and Armando; and a sister, Lola del Rivero.

Chita Rivera is best-known for her work in West Side Story

Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero Anderson, professionally known as Chita Rivera, was born on January 23, 1933, in Washington, DC. The singer's father was of Puerto Rican descent while her mother was of Scottish and Italian descent. Her father died when she was just seven years old and her mom took on a job as a government clerk at The Pentagon, as per BBC. Rivera trained as a dancer from the young age of 11.

Chita Rivera rose to fame as a multi-talented artist, who excelled at singing, dancing, and acting in numerous Broadway hits over the years. She won several accolades including two Tony Awards, two Drama Desk Awards, and a Drama League Award during her seven-decades-long career.

Chita Rivera won a scholarship to the prestigious School of American Ballet at the age of 16 after she enrolled at the Jones-Haywood School of Ballet in 1994. She began her Broadway career in the 1950s, landing roles in productions like Can-Can and Mr Wonderful, according to The Guardian.

In 1951, the singer accompanied a friend who was auditioning for the musical Broadway titled Call Me Madam, however, she was the one who bagged the role for the same, as per AP News.

In 1957, Chita Rivera first gained popularity and critical acclaim as Anita in the original production of West Side Story. She was soon nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Rose in the classic musical Bye Bye Birdie alongside Dick Van Dyke. She also took on another iconic role and played Velma Kelly in the musical Chicago.

Chita then brought her trademark energy to 2015's The Visit. Besides Broadway projects, she acted in various films as well, including Sweet Charity, Lonely Hearts Club Band, and Tick, Tick... Boom! She also played the role of Connie Richardson in the CBS sitcom The New Dick Van Dyke Show.

The actress was also a recipient of a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the US, given to her by former President Barack Obama, as per The Guardian.

She died at the age of 91 with her daughter Lisa by her side. Many social media sent their condolences to Rivera's friends and family as they mourned her loss. A few hours after the news broke, The Tony Awards paid tribute to the artist via Twitter and wrote:

"Remembering the incomparable Chita Rivera, a Broadway legend and three-time Tony Winner whose grace, talent, and passion left an unforgettable mark on the world of theatre."

Further information about her funeral and memorial service is yet to be announced.