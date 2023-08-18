Who was Chris Peluso? Family life explored as Broadway star dies aged 40

Broadway actor Chris Peluso recently passed away on August 15, 2023, at the age of 40. The Glorious Ones and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical are a few plays in which he appeared. Peluso's cause of death has not been disclosed until now.

The University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre, & Dance paid tribute to Peluso on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

"Chris appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia!, Assassins, Lestat, The Glorious Ones, and Beautiful, played Fiyero on tour in Wicked, and starred in London in Miss Saigon and Showboat."

Actress Daina Griffith wrote on a Facebook post that she met Chris while working together in a musical called Christmas Carol. Daina praised his sense of humor and said that he was a mischievous person. She wrote that people knew him for his flawless work on Broadway.

"I need to go through my photos from those shows we did together, but it will have to wait until Merrily opens. He and I were just starting out in the professional theater scene at the exact same time, and I'm not sure my heart could take it."

Charing Cross Theatre described Chris Peluso as a talented performer.

Chris Peluso was the father of a daughter and married to Jessica Gomes

Over the years, Chris Peluso gained recognition for his flawless performances on Broadway. He was also a married man and the father of a daughter. He was married to Jessica Gomes, and the duo's daughter, Aria Le Peluso, was born in January 2021.

Following the birth of their daughter, Chris shared two pictures on his Instagram page featuring the newborn sleeping with their pet dog, Peety, standing near the baby.

Although the pair's relationship timeline is not available, Chris and Jessica brought Peety. The dog was frequently seen in most of the social media posts. In one of the posts, Jessica was holding her baby bump with her pet dog standing by her side.

"18… what's in my mommy's belly? @jessgomesng," the caption stated.

Jessica is also active on Instagram with 800 followers, but she has kept the account private.

Chris Peluso started his Broadway career 20 years ago

Chris Peluso started his career on Broadway with the musical Assassins. He enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he underwent training as an actor. In 2017, he also released an EP titled This Old Love.

Peluso was later diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which led to debilitating paranoia. He had to take a break from his stage work as his mental health was also affected. A GoFundMe page was also launched for his treatment, and it revealed that he has no healthcare insurance.

According to the page description, Peluso's treatment cost around $70,000 or $90,000. The latest update on the page revealed that Peluso resumed going for auditions in November 2022 and began taking new medications.

Peluso joined an inpatient program at a mental health facility in October of the same year. Chris later thanked everyone for their contributions. He further stated that he had already found a place to get treatment. Donations worth $25,215 were made until the page was disabled.