Who is Rafael Medina Jr? GoFundMe page for 6ix9ine's attacker goes viral online

Three men were arrested on Thursday, March 30, 2023, for their involvement in the assault of rapper 6ix9ine inside a gym on March 21, 2023. The men identified as Rafael Medina Jr. Anthony Maldonado and Octavious Medina have been accused of robbery and assault of the rapper.

While the news of the three suspects went viral, Rafael's wife, Jamie, launched a GoFundMe page for him and the other accused. The page aims to collect funds worth $100,000 for their legal fees. The page description reads:

"I can't talk much about the situation because it's still on going, but my husband stood up for what he believes in- which unfortunately, ended in an altercation. It didn't have anything to do with clout, my husband doesn't even have social media – the Internet is wild with all of these false assumptions.."

Poetik Flakko @FlakkoPoetik The Wife Of One Of 6ix9ine Alleged Attacker Rafael Medina Jr. Started A GoFundMe For Her Husband And The 2 Other Men Involved After Their Arrest, Hoping To Raise $100K. The Wife Of One Of 6ix9ine Alleged Attacker Rafael Medina Jr. Started A GoFundMe For Her Husband And The 2 Other Men Involved After Their Arrest, Hoping To Raise $100K. https://t.co/2dkjWzCBJN

Rafael's wife described him as a hard-working father and husband who committed a mistake and added that did not deny the same. She noted that the trio expects some help from the public as they have to pay attorney fees.

One of the suspects, arrested in connection to 6ix9ine's assault, is a gang member

According to surveillance footage from the locker room of LA Fitness, Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado first entered the place. While the latter was a member of the gym and the former was a guest. Medina then went to the entry and Rafael entered the gym.

Medina Jr. was later identified as King Leo, a Latin King gang member. Medina and Medina Jr. were found to be father and son. The probable cause affidavit mentioned that Medina Jr. held a high position in the Latin Kings and reached the level of Inca in the group, which is considered the president of a chapter.

Authorities stated that Medina Jr. was willing to confess everything and admitted to a source that he was wrong and overwhelmed by anger. The arrested suspects were taken to the Palm Beach County jail.

6ix9ine was attacked on March 21, 2023

6ix9ine was hospitalized after being attacked (Image via Jefferson Siegel/Getty Images)

Also known as Daniel Hernandez, the rapper was attacked inside LA Fitness on March 21, 2023, and had to be hospitalized. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, revealed that he was inside the sauna of LA Fitness when he was attacked, and although 6ix9ine tried to defend himself, the three men overpowered him.

The gym's manager was immediately informed about the incident. While the rapper was being escorted out of the place, a picture featuring his injuries to the jaw, ribs, and back went viral.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the three men left the gym after attacking the rapper, who came out of the locker room with injuries to his face. While speaking to the gym staff, the rapper claimed that his cell phone, Balenciaga shoes, and keys to his Lamborghini SUV were stolen by the three suspects.

The car was later taken to the rapper's residence with the help of a tow truck. The affidavit added that the rapper was scared that the attackers might find his residence and hurt him again.

6ix9ine has released two singles alongside 13 singles in his successful career in the music industry. His latest album, TattleTales, was released back in September 2020.

Poll : 0 votes