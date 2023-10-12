"Choose humanity over violence"- Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp slams Instagram commenters celebrating Hamas’ attacks against Israel

In an Instagram post on October 11, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp posted an impassioned statement, calling out his followers for commenting pro-Hamas statements on his account. The past few days have been particularly tough for Israel and Palestine as another conflict emerged, killing thousands.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, October 7, building on the unrest that goes back several decades. Since then, both sides have suffered heavily in what is one of the biggest conflicts in recent years. Like many other celebrities, Noah Schnapp condemned this violence and called out his followers for rejoicing in Hamas' surprise attack.

"As a Jewish American, I am afraid...Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves," he wrote in the post.

"I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence," he added.

Noah Schanpp went on to elaborate on the problem behind this mentality and directly addressed his followers as he called them out for supporting this violence.

"Have people lost their minds??? STOP!"- Noah Schnapp passionately speaks out against Instagram users celebrating an act of violence

In the past week, many celebrities voiced their disdain for the attacks on Israel. But Noah Schnapp seemingly took the most vocal approach by directly addressing his fans and pointing out what is wrong with their thought procedure.

"I just reposted a beautiful picture of a young innocent girl whose life was taken by Hamas at a music festival...I was met with comments reading ‘no one cares free Palestine’ and ‘She deserves that, and every Israeli terrorist deserves that – Free Palestine.’ I am outraged by the justification and celebration of the death of a young girls life. Have people lost their minds??? STOP," he wrote.

"This is one example of many posts, rallies, and petitions being signed attempting to justify the brutality against these innocent Israeli people...You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you," he added.

Noah Schnapp also said people don't have to be Israeli or Palestinian to support either side. Rather, he said, anyone human enough would know the difference between what is fair and what is simply terrorism. He also seemed quite angry at the justification from fans in the comments.

The Stranger Things actor was also quite vocal about addressing how this Israel-Palestine conflict has received much less social media coverage than the Russia-Ukraine war, hinting that celebrities should be doing more to make people aware of the conflict.

Schnapp is best known for his portrayal of Will Byers in Stranger Things, whose fifth season is still upcoming. Besides Noah Schnapp, celebrities like Gal Gadot stepped up to talk about the attacks.

A few days back, the Wonder Woman actor posted from her profile condemning the attacks on Israel. She also sent her prayers to the ones affected by the conflict.