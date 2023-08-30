Choose Love cast list: Who stars in Netflix's first-ever interactive rom-com?

Netflix's highly anticipated interactive rom-com, Choose Love, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The film focuses on Cami, who feels there's something missing in her relationship with her boyfriend. Viewers can help Cami choose the love of her life. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix:

''Cami Conway (Laura Marano) has it all. She’s got the job she wants (recording engineer) and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster). And yet she feels something is missing. Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of?''

The synopsis further states,

''And is Paul the love of her life? What if it’s Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), the sexy British rock star, who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Jordi Webber), her first love, “the one that got away”, the idealistic world traveler, who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion?''

It concludes,

''Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare.” What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!''

Choose Love stars Laura Marano in the lead role as Cami, with various others portraying crucial supporting characters. The film is directed by Stuart McDonald, with the screenplay penned by Josann McGibbon.

Netflix's Choose Love cast list: Laura Marano and others to star in Netflix's interactive rom-com

1) Laura Marano as Cami

Laura Marano plays the protagonist Cami in Netflix's Choose Love. Cami is deeply confused when it comes to her love life and wonders whether she missed being with her soulmate. Cami's love life is the main focus of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how it pans out over the course of the narrative.

Marano looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include The Royal Treatment, This is the Year, and many more.

2) Scott Michael Foster as Paul

Actor Scott Michael Foster dons the role of Paul in the new Netflix rom-com. Paul is Cami's boyfriend, with whom she's not in a very happy relationship. It'll be interesting to see how Paul's character is explored in the film. Scott Michael Foster has previously appeared in various other movies like Deborah, Love, for Real, and 5 Years Apart, to name a few.

3) Avan Jogia as Rex

Avan Jogia portrays the character of Rex in Choose Love. Rex is a charismatic and charming British rock musician who plays a significant role in Cami's love life. Apart from that, not much else is known about his character. Viewers might recognize Avan Jogi from Johnny & Clyde, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and The Exchange, among many others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Choose Love features several others playing major supporting characters. These include:

Jordi Webber as Jack

Megan Smart as Amalia

Benjamin Hoetjes as Florian

Viewers can stream Choose Love on Netflix on Thursday, August 31, 2023.