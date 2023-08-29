Obliterated on Netflix: Everything we know so far 

Obliterated is a brand new action comedy drama series that is all set to arrive on November 30, 2023, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix. Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald, the creators behind another hit Netflix series, Cobra Kai, are the creators of the upcoming action-packed dramedy show.

Obliterated will revolve around a high-profile special forces team navigating and attempting to prevent a dangerous terrorist group from blowing up the entire Las Vegas. Ever since the news of the series' arrival on the platform was released, the audience has been quite eager to learn more about it.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about Obliterated before the series debuts on Netflix.

Obliterated season 1: Release date and time for different time zones

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming action comedy series is scheduled to be released on November 30, 2023, on Netflix. The air time of the series in the United States is 3:00 am Eastern Time (ET).

However, the air time of the dramedy show varies across the different time zones all around the world. A list of the air timings of the Netflix show in different time zones is given below:

Australia - 5 pm AEST

India - 12:30 pm IST

Korea - 4 pm KST

Canada - 4:30 am NT

United Kingdom - 7 am GMT

Japan - 4 pm JST

Philippines - 3 pm PHT

The first season of Obliterated will comprise a total of eight episodes. Each episode is expected to be approximately 45 minutes long, as per IMDb. The first episode has been written by the creators of the series, Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz.

Where to stream and what to expect from Obliterated?

The upcoming series, produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Counterbalance Entertainment, will be available for audiences all across the globe to watch or stream on Netflix. Viewers will only need a subscription plan for the streaming platform in order to enjoy the highly intriguing series' first season.

The official brief synopsis for the upcoming series, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"An elite special forces team tracking a deadly terrorist network, hell bent on blowing up Las Vegas."

Although the official synopsis does not give away much, the series is expected to take the audience on a hilariously woven thrilling ride as they will witness an elite team of special force members, assembled from different branches of the United States armed forces, attempt to stop a destructive terrorist network from destroying the entire Las Vegas.

Cast for Obliterated season 1

The lead cast list for the show's first season includes:

Nick Zano as a Navy SEAL team leader Chad McKnight

Terrence Terrell as a Navy SEAL Trunk

Shelley Hennig as a CIA agent Ava Winters

Alyson Gorske as a civilian party girl Lana

Eugene Kim as an Air Force pilot Paul Young

C. Thomas Howell as Army explosives technician Haggerty

Kimi Rutledge as an NSA agent Maya Choi

Paola Lázaro as a Marine sniper Angela Gomez

Other recurring cast members of the show are David Costabile as Maddox, Carl Lumbly as Langdon, Costa Ronin as Ivan Koslov, Tobias Jelinek as Ehren, Lindsey Kraft as Yani and Minnie Mills as Jen, among others.

Don't forget to watch Obliterated season 1, which will premiere on November 30, 2023, on Netflix.