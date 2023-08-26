What time will Disenchantment season 5 premiere on Netflix? Trailer, plot, and more

Disenchantment, the fantasy animated sitcom, is all set to make its return with a brand new season 5 on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 3 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Netflix. The news comes as a bitter-sweet one for fans of the show, as the fifth season will also be the final season of this satirical animated series, created by Matt Groening.

Disenchantment centers around the fascinating life of Princess Bean of the fantasy kingdom of Dreamland. Throughout all the previous four seasons, Princess Bean is seen going on different adventures, along with her pet demon Luci and an elf named Elfo.

Ever since the official trailer for Disenchantment season 5 was dropped by Netflix, followers of the animated show have been eagerly waiting to see how the final season will unfold. So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about the upcoming season of the series, ahead of its arrival on Netflix.

Disenchantment season 5: Release information and what to expect from the final installment

Disenchantment season 5 date and time for different time zones

As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Disenchantment is scheduled to be released exclusively on Netflix on Friday, September 1, 2023. The series will air at 3 am ET in the United States.

However, the air time of the series differs depending on time zones across the globe. A list of the various air timings of the Netflix animated series is as follows:

United Kingdom - 7 am GMT

Australia - 5 pm AEST

Canada - 4:30 am NT

India - 12:30 pm IST

Japan - 4 pm JST

Korea - 4 pm KST

Philippines - 3 PM PHT

Season 5 of the Netflix animated show will have a total of 10 episodes and all will be released on the same day.

Where to watch/stream Disenchantment season 5

Similar to its preceding seasons, the series will be available for viewers to stream on the popular streaming platform, Netflix. The audience only needs a subscription plan for Netflix in order to enjoy the highly entertaining series' final season.

What to expect from Disenchantment season 5

The official synopsis for the show's final season, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"We watched Bean grow, from reluctant Princess to defiant rebel, and now, come Part 5, her journey will finally come to an epic finale - feat. the ultimate confrontation against Queen Dagmar, her evil mother. Part 5 will be Disenchantment’s final, yet biggest Season."

It continues:

"To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves…Every decision. Every victory. Every loss… it’s all led to this. So saddle up, and drink up. Bean’s final misadventure will be the greatest one of all."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for season 5 below:

By the looks of the official brief and trailer for the upcoming final season of the series, it is quite evident that viewers are in for a grand and exciting quest featuring Princess Bean, who has grown over the years and become more mature and rebellious. She will be seen battling it out against none other than her own mother, Queen Dagmar.

The new season will showcase Bean doing whatever is in her power to prevent Queen Dagmar from causing utter destruction in Dreamland. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are bound to go on a thrilling ride in the upcoming season of the series.

Cast for season 5

The voice cast for the show's final season includes the following names:

Abbi Jacobson as Bean

Nat Faxon as Elfo

Eric André as Luci

John DiMaggio as King Zøg

Maurice LaMarche as Odval

Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona and Prince Derek

Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar

Lucy Montgomery as Bunty

David Herman as Jerry

Billy West as Sorcerio

Meredith Hagner as Mora and several others

Don't forget to watch the fifth and final season of Disenchantment, which will premiere on September 1, 2023, on Netflix.