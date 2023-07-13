Disenchantment season 5 potential release date, cast, plot, latest updates, and more

Netflix viewers have growing curiosity about the date of airing of Disenchantment season 5 as season 4 has been long done and dusted. With co-creator Josh Weinstein’s Twitter post promising a brand-new season, there is a renewed interest among fans. The post from January 2023 promised that the show was going through post-production and would release this year.

Created by Matt Groening and premiered in August 2018, Disenchantment follows the life of Princess Bean, who is alcoholic and rebellious, in the fantasy kingdom of Dreamland. She is accompanied in her adventures by her elf Elfo and a pet demon Luci. Groening is also the producer of other popular shows such as The Simpsons and Futurama.

Disenchantment season 4 aired on Netflix on February 9, 2022, leaving many loose ends. After Queen Dagmar’s failed attempt at overthrowing Dreamland, chaos ensued in the kingdom.

As such, the heroes must shoulder the responsibility of fighting the mythical threats and political opponents. Additionally, Bean continued to be in search of her identity.

Disenchantment season 5 will likely release towards the tail end of 2023

Princess Bean will continue with her fights (Image via Netflix)

While Netflix has not declared any date for season 5 of the show, there is rising anticipation since a tweet surfaced from the creator of the show Weinstein, promising a release this year. He was replying to a fan’s query where he confirmed that the makers of the show were busy with post-production, hoping to finish in May.

Weinstein further revealed on Twitter that they were sound mixing during the first quarter of the year. He hoped to make fans happy as the show was good and many questions would get answered. If not by May, the show is planning to hit the streaming platform in the latter part of the year.

Cast, plot, and other updates about Disenchantment season 5

Most of the cast of previous season would be back (Image via Netflix)

Many of the cast members are expected to return for Disenchantment season 5 since this part will have continuity from the previous season. Some of the characters and their voice artists who may feature in the upcoming show are:

Abbi Jacobson – Princess Bean Nat Faxon – Elfo Eric Andre – Luci the Demon Sharon Horgan – Queen Dagmar John DiMaggio – King Zog Meredith Hagner – Mora the Mermaid Richard Ayoade – Alva Gunderson Tress MacNeille – Queen Oona/ Prince Derek/ The Ogre Queen

In season 4, Princess Bean finally defeated Bad Bean, her evil doppelganger. However, Queen Dagmar threw her into the sea. She was saved by Mora the Mermaid, who is Bean’s love interest.

laurs🦕 @gnarlylauryn People don't talk about Disenchantment enough for me like ..... People don't talk about Disenchantment enough for me like ..... https://t.co/yuvjl2Sokb

Disenchantment season 5 may focus on the relationship between Mora and Bean further and additionally expose the real scheme of Queen Dagmar. The new season may also cover the elves, trogs, and sea trogs and their actions. The storyline may further follow King Zog’s attempt to save other characters.

Like the previous seasons, season 5 is likely to have 10 episodes. Since all the previous seasons have come in two parts, fans can expect season 5 to be followed by season 6.

Weinstein has reported to a media house that season 3 is the middle of the show and parts 4-6 will bring closure to the Disenchantment series.

Conclusion

Josh Weinstein @Joshstrangehill @sarah_futral Yes, we are doing post-production on it now! We'll be finished in May then it takes a month or so for other things to be done so I'm guessing sometime this summer or after. It's really good and we're thinking/hoping fans will be happy. @sarah_futral Yes, we are doing post-production on it now! We'll be finished in May then it takes a month or so for other things to be done so I'm guessing sometime this summer or after. It's really good and we're thinking/hoping fans will be happy.

Disenchantment season 5 is getting ready to air on Netflix. While the platform has not announced the date yet, it is expected in the latter part of 2023. Since the upcoming season is a step towards the close of the series, the makers expect fans to find the show as entertaining as the previous ones.

Poll : 0 votes