5 lesser known facts about A League of Their Own star Abbi Jacobson

A League of Their Own is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 12, 2022. The fact that the show bases itself on the story of the Tom Hanks-Madonna starrer of the same name, has brought in more popularity for the show.

Abbi Jacobson is not only the show's star, but also its co-creator.

A comedian, actress, illustrator and producer, Abbi Jacobson is widely known for her role in the Comedy Central series Broad City. In the popular animated show Disenchantment, she famously voiced the protagonist, Princess Bean.

In addition to being a celebrated voice artist and a queer icon, Jacobson has achieved success in a number of other fields. Here are some things you probably didn't know about her.

Things you probably didn't know about Abbi Jacobson

1) She illustrated coloring books

Color This Book: New York City and Color This Book: San Francisco are two coloring books Abbi Jacobson illustrated. The coloring books Jacobson worked on are for adults and feature a lot of landscapes and pretty spaces from New York. Abbi even claimed to enjoy the process of creating a coloring book

Jacobson attended The Maryland Institute College of Art before relocating to New York. Her art began to replicate the vibe of the city and its residents after she moved to New York in 2006.

2) She hosted a modern art podcast

Abbi Jacobson on Comedy Central

Despite being known primarily for her comedy, acting, and writing, Jacobson has dabbled in podcasting. She hosted a modern art podcast, A Piece Of Work, wherein she discussed unanswered questions about modern art.

Piece of Work is a ten-episode series in which Jacobson interacts with curators, friends, and artists of all kinds.The podcast was produced by WNYC Studios. Abbi Jacobson also appeared on Cameron Esposito's podcast called Queery, where she talked about coming out, life in school and other things.

3) Abbi Jacobson was in Bojack Horseman

Emily

While Jacobson is well-known for her role as Princess Bean in Disenchantment, little is known about her work as a voice actor on the hit animated series Bojack Horseman. She portrayed Emily, Todd's friend, as an important part of the story that season.

Jacobson is quite passionate when it comes to her role in Disenchantment. She appreciates the character growth the princess went through on the show and has openly talked about how surprised she was by her character's arc.

4) Abbi Jacobson is bisexual

Back in 2018, when she was popular for the role in Broad City, Abbi Jacobson came out as bisexual in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I kind of go both ways; I date men and women," she told Vanity Fair.

She further added that she'd want whoever she's seeing to be funny and in love with what they do.

More recently, Jacobson announced her engagement at a screening of A League of Their Own. She is engaged to Jodi Balfour, a South African actress popular for her roles in For All Mankind and Bomb Girls. Abbi claimed it wasn't a secret, and her co-stars were quite outward in expressing their excitement about the news.

5) She played Gloria Steinem in Drunk History

Abbi Jacobson as Gloria Steinem

The Comedy Central show Drunk History has become truly popular for its novel approach towards everything it addresses. The show began in 2013 and went on for six whole seasons. While the show was a huge success and received a lot of praise, what is less well-known is that Abbi Jacobson played Gloria Steinem in the show.

With Drunk History, Abbi managed to be a part of another popularly loved and critically acclaimed television show.

While the television adaptation of A League Of Their Own deserves all the anticipation for many reasons, Jacobson's performance is probably the most compelling. Besides becoming an active queer icon and television star, she has managed to establish herself as a comedian and writer too, which explains the love she receives from audiences of all kinds.

A League Of Their Own will premiere on Prime Video on August 12, 2022.

