Captain Fall on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Netflix's new animated series, Captain Fall, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of a kind-hearted sea captain who gets caught up in a dangerous situation as a cartel decides to use him as the fall guy in case the police nabs them.

The series features the voice of Jason Ritter, who plays the lead role, along with various others essaying other important supporting characters. The show is created by Joel Trussell, whose credits include Electric City, M. Ward: The First Time I Ran Away, and Jason Forrest: War Photographer.

Netflix's Captain Fall trailer offers a peek into protagonist Jonathan Fall's tragic plight

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Captain Fall on June 21, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many crucial events set to unfold in the new animated series. The trailer briefly depicts the protagonist's plight as he's trapped with an international cartel that's planning to use him as the fall guy if the police manage to track them down.

The protagonist seems to be a nice and kind-hearted human being but often gets involved in dangerous situations. Overall, the trailer maintains a dramatic and funny tone and promises a lot of action and thrills. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also put out the official trailer for the series on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''A wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the plot of the show are revealed at this point. Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a thoroughly entertaining and hilarious series that explores many fascinating themes like kindness, humanity, crime, violence, and many more.

The first season of the show reportedly has a total of 10 episodes, all of which are expected to drop on the same day on Netflix. Each episode has a runtime of around 25-26 minutes.

More details about Captain Fall cast

Captain Fall stars Jason Ritter as protagonist Captain Jonathan Fall, who gets sucked into a world of crime and violence as he's being used as a scapegoat by a criminal organization on a smuggling ship in case the authorities manage to catch them.

Fall is the protagonist of the story and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the show. Jason Ritter sounds quite impressive in the series' trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the show. His other notable acting credits include Raising Dion, A Million Little Things, and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, to name a few.

Starring alongside him voicing other major supporting roles are actors like Anthony Carrigan as Mr. Tyrant, Christopher Meloni as Agent Steel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Liza, Alejandro Edda as Pedro, Christopher McDonald as Blake Fall, and many more.

Viewers can stream all ten episodes of Captain Fall on Netflix on Friday, July 28, 2023.