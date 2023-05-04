"Got me bawling": A Million Little Things fans heartbroken over series finale

The final season of A Million Little Things has concluded with a satisfying ending, leaving fans of the show to truly miss it. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, and several others, A Million Little Things first aired on September 26, 2018.
In the finale, it was revealed that Gary had an agreement with Rome and Eddie to help him die with his head held high. The character was battling terminal stage four lung cancer and the pain was unbearable. He lost his ability to speak and thus asked Eddie and Rome to fulfill their promise.
Gary died a painless death by consuming pills and fans were heartbroken to see this beloved charecter dying.
"An outstanding job with the series": A Million Little Things finale makes fans cry for Gary Mendez
Gary Mendez, played by American actor James Roday Rodriguez, was close friends with Eddie, Jon, and Rome. Even though he was a main charecter from season one, his real name, Javier Mendez Jr., was only revealed in the third season.
Gary was a textbook good guy who went through a world of agony throughout the show's entire run. But no matter how hard his life was, he always showed up to help his friends. He had a heart of gold, was a hopeless romantic, and possessed a great sense of humor.
His tragic passing hit fans like a wall of bricks even though they had already expected it. Here's how netizens reacted to the show's teary finale:
Fans were collectively in tears after watching Gary pass away in front of their eyes. Despite the ending being tragic, however, they claimed that it was near perfection. Fans were so touched that some even shared their feelings of losing someone close to cancer.
The finale also had a memorable flashback scene that served as a cherry on top.
A Million Little Things' synopsis and other details
A Million Little Things followed the exploits of a group of friends in Boston whose lives completely changed after one of them took their own life.
According to Rotten Tomatoes, its synopsis read as:
"It has been said that friendship isn't one big thing, it's a million little things. That is certainly true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances."
It further stated:
"Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it's just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way, they discover that friends may be the one thing that can save them from themselves."
A Million Little Things was created by DJ Nash and had 87 episodes in total during its run.