"Got me bawling": A Million Little Things fans heartbroken over series finale

The final season of A Million Little Things has concluded with a satisfying ending, leaving fans of the show to truly miss it. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, and several others, A Million Little Things first aired on September 26, 2018.

In the finale, it was revealed that Gary had an agreement with Rome and Eddie to help him die with his head held high. The character was battling terminal stage four lung cancer and the pain was unbearable. He lost his ability to speak and thus asked Eddie and Rome to fulfill their promise.

Gary died a painless death by consuming pills and fans were heartbroken to see this beloved charecter dying.

Naota @notNaota The series finale of a million little things got me BAWLING man. Like we all knew THAT would happen in the final episode, it was pretty predictable but that doesn't change the fact it was a GOOD ending. WHEN COLIN STARTED CRYING OMFG MAN. TYSM FOR THIS SHOW ABC I'M GONNA MISS IT The series finale of a million little things got me BAWLING man. Like we all knew THAT would happen in the final episode, it was pretty predictable but that doesn't change the fact it was a GOOD ending. WHEN COLIN STARTED CRYING OMFG MAN. TYSM FOR THIS SHOW ABC I'M GONNA MISS IT https://t.co/zXm9rGw9vw

"An outstanding job with the series": A Million Little Things finale makes fans cry for Gary Mendez

Gary Mendez, played by American actor James Roday Rodriguez, was close friends with Eddie, Jon, and Rome. Even though he was a main charecter from season one, his real name, Javier Mendez Jr., was only revealed in the third season.

Gary was a textbook good guy who went through a world of agony throughout the show's entire run. But no matter how hard his life was, he always showed up to help his friends. He had a heart of gold, was a hopeless romantic, and possessed a great sense of humor.

His tragic passing hit fans like a wall of bricks even though they had already expected it. Here's how netizens reacted to the show's teary finale:

Eric @theericjustice @AMillionABC you did an outstanding job with the series finale. Stayed true to the heartbeat of the show from the beginning. Life and friendships, are truly made up of, a million little things. The flash forward was the hug we needed after Gary’s passing! #thankyou @AMillionABC you did an outstanding job with the series finale. Stayed true to the heartbeat of the show from the beginning. Life and friendships, are truly made up of, a million little things. The flash forward was the hug we needed after Gary’s passing! #thankyou

Kelli Miller ⚾️🤸🏻‍♀️💃🏻🥎⚽️she @kelli_cell @AMillionABC Aw watched a million little things episode one big thing series finale episode sad episode @AMillionABC Aw watched a million little things episode one big thing series finale episode sad episode

Becky @rebecannf @JamesRoday I watched A Million Little Things tonight and ugly cried through most of it. I was glad to see it end on a much happier note. I hope you get a much needed break then come back in another great show. Take care 🙂 @JamesRoday I watched A Million Little Things tonight and ugly cried through most of it. I was glad to see it end on a much happier note. I hope you get a much needed break then come back in another great show. Take care 🙂

Norma For Ukraine 🇺🇦 ☮️❤️🟦 @bail_norm Last night watched a season end of Will Trent which I need to see more of him, tonight a fitting end to A Million Little Things was done well. Last night watched a season end of Will Trent which I need to see more of him, tonight a fitting end to A Million Little Things was done well. 📺📺

Melanie🌹Rose Merritt | 👩🏻‍💻Media Maven @MediaMelanie … It’s been an emotional week of #TV between watching the Firefly Lane and A Million Little Things finales, then tomorrow Yellowjackets ep 6 I mean It’s been an emotional week of #TV between watching the Firefly Lane and A Million Little Things finales, then tomorrow Yellowjackets ep 6 I mean 😭😬… https://t.co/XhUBWZ6RKm

Kim Vinoray ☮️ @maui2lv "A Million Little Things" reminds me of that. Thank you for creating this beautiful show. I can't express how much it has meant to me. @heydjnash Regina is the name of my best friend who passed away almost a year ago. I miss her so much, but I know she's with me."A Million Little Things" reminds me of that. Thank you for creating this beautiful show. I can't express how much it has meant to me. @heydjnash Regina is the name of my best friend who passed away almost a year ago. I miss her so much, but I know she's with me. 💚 "A Million Little Things" reminds me of that. Thank you for creating this beautiful show. I can't express how much it has meant to me. 💗

Hayley @haylsmontoya emotional rollercoaster for sure🥺 I should not have watched Firefly Lane’s Series Finale & A Million Little Things Series Finale back to backemotional rollercoaster for sure🥺 I should not have watched Firefly Lane’s Series Finale & A Million Little Things Series Finale back to back 😭😭😭 emotional rollercoaster for sure🥺

Marcy Reid @appyreid Psa...don't start watching a million little things when your husband passed away from cancer...ugly crying now Psa...don't start watching a million little things when your husband passed away from cancer...ugly crying now

Fans were collectively in tears after watching Gary pass away in front of their eyes. Despite the ending being tragic, however, they claimed that it was near perfection. Fans were so touched that some even shared their feelings of losing someone close to cancer.

The finale also had a memorable flashback scene that served as a cherry on top.

A Million Little Things' synopsis and other details

A Million Little Things followed the exploits of a group of friends in Boston whose lives completely changed after one of them took their own life.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, its synopsis read as:

"It has been said that friendship isn't one big thing, it's a million little things. That is certainly true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances."

It further stated:

"Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it's just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way, they discover that friends may be the one thing that can save them from themselves."

A Million Little Things was created by DJ Nash and had 87 episodes in total during its run.

