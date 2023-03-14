10 hidden set details that only a true Friends fan will notice

Friends is undoubtedly one of the most prominent pop culture phenomena of the last few decades. The series has fans from different age groups and generations. It has an extensive and loyal fan base, who have scoured through the seasons to make note of all the details.

Over the years, not many things have escaped their eagle eyes. True Friends fans know some exciting details about the show that not many people know of.

However, people who aren't such superfans also wish to know these minute details and bloopers from the show that may give them a different outlook about the show and its cast.

Changing apartment numbers, strange props, and eight Friends details that only the most loyal fans saw

1) Their apartment numbers changed



Friends enjoyed massive popularity since it premiered in 1994. Although there have been millions of viewers for the show, not many are Friends nerds who know their sitcom inside out. At the beginning of the show, Monica's two-bedroom condo has apartment number 5, while the guy's apartment is number 4.

However, their apartments are shown to be on the upper floors of a building. So from the eighth episode onwards, Monica's apartment was moved to number 20, while the guys were in number 19.

2) The scenery outside the kitchen window kept changing



One of the more minute detail that not even die-hard fans may have noticed is once again within Monica's apartment. The open kitchen area in her apartment, which has been home to countless iconic scenes, had a window in the corner.

However, the view from the window kept changing from one season to another. In many episodes, fans can see the corner of a window on the wall of a neighboring building. While in others, fans can see clothing lines or tree branches included in the frame. Some episodes even have parts of the Manhattan landscape showing through the window.

3) The potato dessert



One of the bizarre props found on set was in The One With Chandler in a Box in season four. When Joey is talking to Gunther at the Central Perk Cafe, fans see a whole spud placed under the glass lid meant for desserts. This was one of the weirdest prop placements in the whole series.

The answer to how this mistake happened is quite probable. Friends involved a large cast along with a live audience that took multiple shots and retakes. With things constantly moving around, small things such as a potato dessert may go unnoticed.

4) How did they get the sofa every time?



In the series, the friends spent most of their time either in Monica's apartment or lounging around in Central Perk. This became the origin of one of the most famous pieces of on-screen furniture, the orange sofa. The sofa has been through thick and thin along with the six friends throughout the 10 seasons that the show ran for.

However, what fans have always wondered is how they always got the sofa to themselves. The fact of the matter is that being tenants of the same building, they were quite close to the owner of the shop to get the area to themselves.

In a few episodes, they even got the sofa reserved. Along with this, both Joey and Rachel had worked in the cafe, and it may be considered a perk for the ex-employees.

5) The extensive menu in the cafeteria

The menu at Central Perk Cafe (Image via Pinterest)

The Central Perk Cafe is definitely one of the most iconic places where the six friends hung out throughout the series. The popularity of the series even spawned multiple cafes inspired by the popular one. However, not many have noticed the menu that they used to serve.

The Central Perk Cafe used to serve an extensive menu of coffee and desserts with unique names and descriptions. Some of the coffees the cafe had to offer included titles like Central Jolt Java, 5th Avenue Blend, and Long Island Cream Roast, all inspired by popular locations at The Big Apple.

6) Chandler was not really wearing a thong

Friends has been host to multiple stars over the course of the 10 years that it aired. The immense popularity the sitcom garnered has attracted multiple prominent actors and actresses to appear in guest roles.

One of them was Julia Roberts, who appeared as Susie Moss in season two episode 13, The One After the Super Bowl: Part 2.

Chandler leaving the restaurant in underwear (Image via NBC)

In the episode, Susie leaves Chandler in the bathroom stall of a restaurant wearing nothing but a pink thong. Later, when Chandler leaves the establishment covering himself with the door of the stall, viewers can catch a glimpse of him wearing boxers instead of something else.

7) The 9/11 tributes



Friends ran for a decade and understandably witnessed some historical moments, and one was the tragic events of the September 11 attacks. The incident occurred while the show was in its eighth season, and fans saw some reflections of the event in the show itself.

Joey wearing a FDNY tshirt (Image via NBC)

The creators decided to send out some positive messages but did not want to be too forthright as it may have caused distress to victims of the attacks. In the tenth episode of the eighth season, the board on Joey and Chandler's apartment featured a drawing of the Statue of Liberty with FDNY written below it.

In the thirteenth episode, Joey could be seen wearing an FDNY t-shirt with the name of Captain Billy Burke, a firefighter who sacrificed his life in the 9/11 attacks.

8) The doodle board



Joey and Chandler's apartment has been another place where many memorable events took place. One of the many props that became important throughout the series was the chalkboard hanging on their door.



The board featured random doodles that kept changing over the episodes. If fans notice carefully, they would find multiple easter eggs drawn on it.

For example, when Joey and Chandler had the duck, Mr. Treeger, the apartment manager, knew about it. Also while they were going through a rough patch after Chandler kissed Cathy, Chandler wrote down "IM SORRY" multiple times on the board.

9) The artwork in Central Perk Cafe kept changing



The sets of the show were dealt with very carefully, with a lot of attention to detail. The producers of the show commissioned Burton Morris, a Pittsburgh-based artist, to make original pop art paintings to design the walls of the Central Perk Cafe.



Every three episodes, the artwork in the cafe kept changing to new ones. This was meant to propagate the concept and vibe of indie coffeehouses, which were on the rise in the late 1990s era.

10) Monica and Chandler bought the Home Alone house

Friends ran for 10 seasons and garnered a lot of success and love, making all the fans sad when it finally came to an end in 2004.

Monica and Chandler moved to a new house in the suburbs to raise their newborn twins, bringing an end to an era where the friends used to hang out together.

Incidentally, the house that we are shown as their new abode is one that many may already be familiar with before. It is the same house as the one in the 1990 comedy, Home Alone.

This was evidently pretty hard to spot and may have gone completely unnoticed if not for 22 Vision. The production company released the similarities between the sets and connected the dots to uncover this trivia.

Friends has been one of the most iconic series in the last few decades or so. Many fans have figured out some of these bloopers and set details, but many still have to find out some of these. If you know of some more secrets be sure to put them in the comments below.

