Friends: 5 funny blooper reels

What could possibly be better than the greatest show in TV history? Its blooper reels. Friends gained worldwide recognition and acclaim throughout its duration from 1994 to 2004. The actors who comprised the lead cast also became megastars and icons for generations of fans. It's then quite natural for fans to be curious about what went on behind the scenes of this super hit show.

Here's a look at some of the hilarious blooper reels of Friends.

Five hilarious Friends blooper reels

1) The One Where the Pancake Hit Chandler

The episode titled "The One With Rachel's Crush" came right after Monica and Rachel lost the famous apartment quiz. The blooper reel shows the group of friends hanging out in what's now Joey and Chandler's apartment, with Joey assuming Monica's hosting duties and flipping pancakes for everyone.

However, during one of the takes, the pancake supposed to be caught by Phoebe hit Matthew Perry, who is playing a sulking Chandler.

2) The One Where Emma chimes in

Through the ten seasons of Friends, fans got to see the character arcs of the six protagonists progress significantly. They went from individuals still figuring out adult lives to having stable relationships and families. The blooper reel features one of the Sheldon twins who played Emma, Ross and Rachel's daughter. Babies usually don't follow lights, cameras, action directions. They just do what they want to do, which makes for some hilarious behind-the-scenes clips.

3) The One Where Monica Threw the Paddle

Monica never lost, and if she did, she made it a point to be the most bitter person in the room. But not Courteney. In season 9 of Friends, the double-length episode titled "The One in Barbados" featured the gang in Barbados for Ross' palaeontology conference.

Mike and Monica went up against each other for a game of table tennis, and Monica got extremely competitive like she always did. The blooper reel shows one of the takes where Courteney lost her handle on the paddle and sent it flying in the process of hitting the ball.

4) The One With Ross in an Unexpected Place

In the Friends episode titled "The One With the Soap Opera Party", Joey organized a big party for his Days of Our Lives co-stars but wanted to keep it hidden from the rest of the group. So he got them tickets to see a one-woman theatre show and excused himself by saying he had to work early the next day. However, Rachel found out and ended up telling everyone but Chandler.

The group confronted Joey as he walked in wearing a robe, pretending he was about to hit the hay. From the blooper reel, it's pretty evident the scene wasn't shot in one take because of Matt LeBlanc's hilarious prank using David Schwimmer's photo.

5) The One Where Chandler Throws Himself In

Joey and Chandler's dynamic on Friends already makes viewers roll with laughter. It's hard to imagine how the two comedic actors got any serious filming done during their scenes together. The blooper reel is just one example of the off-screen dynamic between Matty (Perry) and Matty (LeBlanc), which was as entertaining as their on-screen friendship.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar