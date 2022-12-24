Christmas 2022: How many Home Alone movies are there and how to watch/stream them?

Christmas is undoubtedly the most magical and jolly time of the year. It brings light, warmth, and joy all across the globe. The best way to celebrate the special holiday is with family and friends, have hot cups of cocoa, wrap oneself in cozy blankets, and watch a favorite Christmas movie. Now, that's a Christmas dream anyone would want to be a part of.

Christmas 2022 is almost here, and it's time to binge-watch the classics centered around this special day. Home Alone movies have always been holiday favorites for the audience since the first film of the popular franchise was released in 1990. Over the years, the franchise has produced a total of six Home Alone movies.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a closer look at all the Home Alone movies and find out where to watch/stream them.

Disney+ has included all six Home Alone movies in their catalog for this Christmas

1) Home Alone

It all begins when a boy named Kevin McCallister is accidentally left alone in his home by his family when they go on a holiday trip to Paris, and the rest is history. The very first movie of the franchise, Home Alone, first arrived in theaters on November 16, 1990. John Hughes served as the screenplay writer for the movie, while Chris Columbus acted as the director.

The movie immediately became a Christmas classic due to its goofy, funny, and a tad bit emotional storyline, with a brilliant acting performance by Macaulay Culkin, who played the lead role of Kevin McCallister.

The movie is set to air this December 24 at 8 pm ET on ABC Network. Following this, the film will also air on Freeform on December 25 at 7 am ET and 9 pm ET. In addition to that, the movie is available on Disney+ for viewers to stream.

2) Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

The second movie of the franchise, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, continues the story of Kevin McCallister. However, this time he gets separated from his family when they go on a vacation to Florida. The movie debuted in theaters on November 20, 1992.

Just like the previous installment, John Hughes and Chris Columbus served as the screenplay writer and director of the film, respectively. Macaulay Culkin reprised his role as the fan-favorite lead character Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The second movie will air on December 25 at 9.30 am ET and 11.30 pm ET on Freeform. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is also available to stream on Disney+.

3) Home Alone 3

The third installment of the franchise, titled Home Alone 3, also chronicles a similar story to the original movie. In the film, an eight-year-old boy named Alex Pruitt is seen defending his home from a group of dangerous international criminals. The movie made its theatrical debut on December 12, 1997.

John Hughes also wrote the third movie, while the movie was directed by Raja Gosnell. The lead role in the movie was portrayed by Alex D. Linz.

Home Alone 3 is currently available to stream on Disney+.

4) Home Alone 4

Home Alone 4, the fourth installment of the franchise, depicts the story of Kevin McCallister, who visits his father and his new girlfriend for Christmas. Meanwhile, his old enemy, Marv, and his wife, Vera, come up with a vicious plan. The movie did not make a theatrical debut, but it first arrived on ABC Network on November 3, 2002.

Debra Frank and Steve L. Hayes served as writers for the fourth movie, while Rod Daniel acted as the director of Home Alone 4. Mike Weinberg played the lead role of Kevin McCallister in the fourth installment of the beloved franchise.

Home Alone 4 is now available for the audience to stream on Disney+.

5) Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist is the fifth movie of the franchise, which is also known as Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist. The film has two protagonists - Finn Baxter and his sister, Alexis Baxter. The fifth installment of the franchise was released on television as it made its debut on the popular network ABC on November 25, 2012.

The movie revolves around the Baxter family and their adventures when they move from California to their new home in Maine during the Christmas holiday season. Aaron Ginsburg and Wade McIntyre have been credited as the writers for Peter Hewitt-directed Home Alone: The Holiday Heist. Actor Christian Martyn portrayed the lead character Finn Baxter, while actress Jodelle Ferland was seen in the lead role of Alexis Baxter.

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist is also available for streaming on Disney+.

6) Home Sweet Home Alone

The sixth installment of the franchise, titled Home Sweet Home Alone, is the most recent addition to the Home Alone movie franchise. The film focuses on the McKenzie family as they struggle to keep their "home sweet home" theme alive during the Christmas Season.

The story sees a boy, who is left alone at his home, and a married couple planning to get inside his house, as they think he took a malformed doll from them. The movie did not have a theatrical release as it made its arrival exclusively on Disney+ on November 12, 2021.

Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell served as screenplay writers in Dan Mazer-directed Home Sweet Home Alone. Additionally, Archie Yates played the role of the protagonist, Max Mercer, in the movie.

Viewers can watch Home Sweet Home Alone, which is currently streaming on Disney+.

