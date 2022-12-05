Christmas movies on Hallmark: 5 new releases in December 2022

Hallmark Channel is extremely popular for its warm and happy films that are tailor-made for family viewing. Christmas releases during Countdown to Christmas are highly anticipated on the channel as several new holiday movies filled with the festive vibe are released each year leading up to Christmas Day.

These holiday season movies have only risen in popularity with time for their beloved cast and commitment to inclusion with respect to holiday celebrations, heritages, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Check out this list of feel-good films releasing on Hallmark Channel in December.

The Holiday Sitter, Hanukkah on Rye, and 3 other top Hallmark Channel releases in December

1) The Most Colorful Time of the Year

The Most Colorful Time of the Year revolves around Ryan, an elementary school teacher who is diagnosed with colorblindness. Ryan is eventually helped by Michelle, an optometrist and single mother of one of his students. Michelle brings color back into Ryan's life and helps him see Christmas in color for the very first time.

The film stars Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell. It is scheduled to premiere on Hallmark Channel on December 9, 2022.

2) Christmas Class Reunion

Christmas Class Reunion revolves around Valedictorian Elle, who is determined to host a perfect 15-year high school reunion. At the reunion, the high school classmates of the “cursed class” are reunited, and as they recount old memories and make new ones, they also help each other remember who they were and who they hoped to become.

Elle looks forward to seeing her high school crush Kam, but she ultimately finds unexpected support in bad boy Devin.

The film stars Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan. It is scheduled to premiere on Hallmark Channel on December 10.

3) The Holiday Sitter

The Holiday Sitter is the first film on the channel to star queer characters as its leading couple. The film revolves around Sam, a workaholic bachelor who is recruited by his sister to babysit his niece and nephew while she goes out of town with her husband before the holidays.

Sam, who has no babysitting experience, recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and eventually finds himself in an unexpected romance. The film stars Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa. It is set to premiere on the channel on December 11, 2022.

4) Holiday Heritage

Holiday Heritage (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Holiday Heritage is the channel's first holiday-time movie to center around Kwanzaa. The film revolves around Ella, who heads home for the holidays and hopes to repair broken relationships within her family during the holiday season.

With the help of her ex-boyfriend Griffin, she encourages her family to heal from their past wounds and celebrate both Christmas and Kwanzaa.

The film stars Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, and Holly Robinson Peete. It will premiere on the channel on December 16, 2022.

5) Hanukkah on Rye

Hanukkah on Rye (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Hanukkah on Rye is a new film on Hanukkah on the channel. The film follows a couple, Molly and Jacob, who are set up by a matchmaker but their blooming relationship is threatened when they realize they own competing delis.

Hanukkah may be the only force strong enough to bring them back together.

The film stars Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, and Lisa Loeb. It will premiere on the channel on the first day of Hanukkah on December 18, 2022.

Don't forget to watch these films during the holiday season only on Hallmark Channel.

