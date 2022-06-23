Trapped With My Husband cast list: Camille Stopps, Jacob Richter and others star in Lifetime thriller

The upcoming Lifetime thriller Trapped With My Husband, starring Camille Stopps and Jacob Richter in pivotal roles, will air on the network on June 24, 2022. The movie tells the story of an ambitious fashion designer who's trapped in a troubled relationship with her husband.

Apart from Stopps and Richter, the film stars several others in vital supporting roles. Read further ahead to find out more details about the cast of Trapped With My Husband.

Who are the cast members of Lifetime's Trapped With My Husband, a marriage thriller drama?

Camille Stopps as Melissa

Camille Stopps plays the lead role of Melissa in the film. Melissa is a highly ambitious and successful designer who's trapped in marital troubles and files for a divorce. Camille Stopps is a young model, dancer and aspiring actress who's looking to carve her niche in the film industry.

Stopps is the main character in Trapped With My Husband, and viewers can expect Stopps to showcase her raw acting abilities in this meaty role.

Jacob Richter as Kevin

Jacob Richter stars as Kevin, Melissa's problematic husband in the film. Richter is a Canadian actor who received his Honors degree in English literature from The University of Western Ontario in Canada. He later studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.

Malube Uhindu-Gingala as Mary Ann

Actress Malube Uhindu-Gingala essays the role of Mary Ann in the film. Malube has been actively involved in the Toronto theatre scene since 2005. She's also appeared in a number of films since 2011, many of which were screened at various international film festivals.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars many others in important supporting roles, including:

George Krissa

Paige Evans

Dawn Lambing

Henry Alessandroni

JaNae Armogan

The movie is directed by Roxanne Boisvert from a script written by Michael Perronne.

Trapped With My Husband plot and what to expect

The film focuses on Melissa, a young, ambitious designer who's attempting to break free from the shackles of her troubled marriage. She files for a divorce, but complications rise when Melissa learns that her husband can legally stay in her house until the divorce is completed. The official synopsis of the film on Lifetime reads:

Successful fashion designer, Melissa, quickly realizes that her new husband Kevin isn’t the Prince Charming she thought and is instead a philanderer with no ambition. Once Melissa files for divorce, she discovers that Kevin has the legal right to stay in the house she paid for until the divorce is finalized, and the two become roommates from hell. When Kevin turns up dead, all eyes are on Melissa. Can she, the likeliest suspect, prove her innocence?

Viewers can expect a thrilling marital drama full of dark twists and turns that'll keep you on the edge of your seats. The film is another addition to Lifetime's highly popular thriller catalogue. So, viewers who are staunch fans of the network's gripping dramas will certainly find this one interesting.

You can watch Trapped With My Husband on Lifetime on June 24, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far