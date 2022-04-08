5 Friends props and their backstories

Some TV shows have such a deep impact on popular culture that they give birth to a series of unforgettable icons. Friends is one such show that has had a massive impact on fans all over the world. Certain aspects continue to be relevant today, years after the show has stopped airing.

Friends is more than witty storylines and colorful personalities. Certain items from the show continue to hold immense value for fans because they are the vessel for the show's essence. Monica's (Courteney Cox) yellow doorframe, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler's (played by Matthew Perry) recliners are just two examples.

The story behind these famous five props from Friends

Some of these popular props have stories about how and why they were used. Read on to learn about the backstory behind five special props from Friends.

1) The Orange Central Park couch

One of the most significant objects from the show was this couch. It was the home away from home for the gang in Central Perk.

Friends production designer, John Shaffner, picked this orange sofa for the warm and cozy feeling it evoked. The original idea was to find a cozy, brick restaurant with boho aesthetic in the West Village. This sofa would have fit perfectly into that ambiance. It was originally salvaged from a collection in the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

2) Monica's yellow picture frame on the door

In trying to create an ordinary Manhattan apartment, the door was left a little too plain. Initially, the designers decided to put a few hooks on the door but they dropped the idea later. One day, Greg Grande, the set decorator, asked Shaffner if they could consider an empty yellow picture frame, and they decided to take the risk. It worked out great and since then it has been a pop-culture icon.

3) Joey and Chandler's recliners

FRIENDS @FriendsTV The chair of their dreams! The chair of their dreams! https://t.co/5uUsMkC6uE

The idea of the recliners was to create a perfect bachelor's paradise. Shaffner revealed that he was looking for two things in those chairs: comfort and beer. He also admitted to looking for the most obnoxious looking chairs to match Joey and Chandler's vibe.

4) Pat the Dog

Friends Reruns @FriendsReruns RACHEL: It's just so realistic!

JOEY: I know. Yeah, his name is Pat.

RACHEL: Pat the dog. Oh, oh, I get it! http://t.co/TQGBFchP8E RACHEL: It's just so realistic!JOEY: I know. Yeah, his name is Pat.RACHEL: Pat the dog. Oh, oh, I get it! http://t.co/TQGBFchP8E

The iconic white dog statue is a well-reognized item from the show. It was originally bought by Joey after he moved into his fancy apartment. Mr. Grande recalled:

"The only note I got was ‘Give it a little Italian flair.’ I went to a store called Italy 2000 and saw this dog. It had a seventies flavor and was too funny."

5) The Jouets Poster

The Jouets poster (Image via NBC)

The famous poster in Monica's drawing-room did not have a significant backstory, but it served an important purpose. It reduced the monotony of the room and made sure that the apartment’s purple walls wouldn’t overwhelm TV viewers. It matched the vibe perfectly and looked very cool.

We could talk about Friends all day, but what is your favorite prop from the show?

Edited by Mohini Banerjee