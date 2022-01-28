Friends: 3 major fights Monica Geller and Chandler Bing had

Friends is without a doubt one of the greatest television shows ever produced. Characters are likable, storylines are clever, and the friendships are admirable.

The sitcom has given us some of the most spectacular examples of #RelationshipGoals and the most furious couple conflicts on the show are worth looking into since they truly raise relevant concerns.

Monica and Chandler are undoubtedly one of the finest on-screen couples. The writers of the show have done a spectacular job with these characters. Apart from the wholesome moments, they did not shy away from presenting conflicts which the two characters dealt with with laughter and love.

3 major friends fights that definitely shaped Chandler & Monica's relationship

1) The Car-Chase Brawl

This episode of Friends aired on NBC on October 29, 1998. Chandler and Monica decided to spend a romantic weekend together after nearly being caught together by Joey.

Monica becomes infuriated when she discovers lipstick on one of the glass tumblers, and after requesting that they change rooms, she discovers something wrong with several other rooms before finding one that she likes.

Chandler, on the other hand, is trying to watch a high-speed car chase on TV and appears to be more interested in that than spending time with Monica owing to which she storms out. Chandler assumed it meant their relationship was over, but Monica reassured him that adult relationships do not end over petty issues.

2) The one where Chandler thinks Monica is obsessed with babies

When their friends learn about Monica and Chandler's relationship, they tease Chandler about how they're going to get married and have babies as soon as possible. Chandler freaks out and takes his anger out on Monica, accusing her of having "baby fever" and being obsessed with babies and marriage.

Chandler fell right into the idea that Monica wants it all, despite the fact that they haven't even discussed it. This resulted in a massive brawl, which became another of the sitcom's legendary moments.

3) The One for "The Perfect Wedding"

Monica's hopes for the perfect wedding began to fade in episode 2 of the seventh season when she discovered that her parents had exhausted all of her wedding funds. Chandler explained that he had some money set aside, which happened to be exactly what Monica needed for her ideal wedding.

However, Chandler told her that he would not spend all of that money on their wedding and the couple got into a fight over this disagreement. The quarrel was resolved when Chandler gave Monica an idea of what their future will look like and what he's saving up for.

Do they make a good couple?

They were always in love with one other and were forever there for each other. Monica recognized Chandler's need to travel far for his job. Chandler was not overly possessive of Monica, and he really cared about her happiness. He accepted her for who she was, her OCD, her excellent cooking, her maturity, and many other qualities.

