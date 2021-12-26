'Friends': 5 times Chandler Bing was the perfect boyfriend to Monica Geller

It might have been 27 years since Friends first came out, but for the fans, it never gets old.

Chandler-Monica, Ross-Rachel, Mike-Phoebe and Food-Joey really were the most perfect couples in the history of sitcoms. But if there's one ship that will always sail through the fans hearts, it's Chandler and Monica.

Chandler Bing and his moments as Monica's perfect boyfriend in 'Friends'

Chandler and Monica may have dated several people before they finally got together, but fans always knew they were meant to be. However, when the two did start dating each other on Friends, they became the perfect on-screen couple, giving viewers major goals.

Here are the top 5 moments when Chandler was the most perfect guy for Monica in Friends.

1) He knows Monica's takeaway order by heart

In The One Where Chandler Takes A Bath episode of Friends, Monica and Chandler are still a secret. The two are seen enjoying each other's company in the bathtub as Joey walks in on them.

Monica, of course, hides in the bathtub and Joey asks Chandler if he'd like some food. He then tells him Monica's order of chicken and diet coke, without having her ask.

Nothing can ever compare to this cute moment in their relationship in Friends as Chandler knew Monica's takeout order by heart before things got serious between them.

2) He loves Monica without any artifice

What makes Chandler even more special is that he loves Monica for who she is. In The One with All the Thanksgivings episode of Friends, Monica gets the turkey stuck on her head and goes up to Chandler's apartment for help. This scene goes from funny to a very heartwarming one when Chandler tells Monica that he loves her.

This scene in Friends was the first time Chandler expressed his love to Monica and it stands out because she literally has a turkey on her head.

3) He puts Monica's happiness above his own

Although Chandler and Monica had been friends first, he has always put her happiness above his own. In the episode The One With the Red Sweater of Friends, Chandler loses their wedding photos but goes an extra mile to recreate some of them just to make Monica happy.

In The One With The Joke episode of Friends, Chandler prepares a special speech to prove that Monica isn't high maintenance even though she is. He then gives her a big speech on how much he loves her.

Another such moment is in The One Where Emma Cries episode of Friends. In that episode, Chandler quit his job and flew back to New York to be with Monica for Christmas, all because he wanted to see her.

4) He compliments Monica every now and then

Chandler is popularly known for his sarcastic comments every now and then, but his true romantic self is on display around Monica. In The One With The Flashback episode of Friends, when Phoebe moves out because Monica's OCD becomes annoying to her, Chandler tells the latter that she is one of the most beautiful women he's ever known in real life.

The best part about this episode of Friends is that during this period, Chandler and Monica were not even dating. In fact, they were not even close to being romantically involved.

5) He's a real gentleman to Monica

Last but not least, Chandler has proved himself many times to be the perfect gentleman to Monica. In The One With Monica's Boots episode of Friends, he gives Monica a piggy back ride home after she gets rid of her painful boots.

Even though he hated the boots and wanted her to return them, he never really said it out loud because he cared about her feelings.

