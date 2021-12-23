5 iconic outfits in 'Emily in Paris' Season 2

Fashionista Emily Cooper made her return with another season of Emily in Paris today, and she looks glamorous.

After receiving backlash for "ridiculous" fashion in the previous season, Emily in Paris Season 2 delivered some of Emily's best looks. Be it workwear, beachwear, or a cocktail dress, every outfit seemed so perfect and thoughtfully put that maybe now the show will get praised for its fashion.

Fashion in 'Emily in Paris' Season 2

Emily Cooper feels like a feast to the eye in these outfits, as she is no longer a ringarde. Here's a list of Emily's iconic in Emily in Paris Season 2.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

5) The shades of Pink ensemble

Nothing beats a cute pink paired look. In episode 7 of Emily in Paris Season 2, Emily wore a tweed Balmain skirt and ruffled red crop top paired with a Roger Vivier bag. Her entire look has a very Valentine's Day feel to it, possibly due to her budding romance with Alfie.

4) The Yellow beret look

In episode 9, titled Scents & Sensibility, in Emily in Paris season 2, Emily is seen in a vintage outfit - she wears a bicycle print gown, a yellow beret, a plaid cropped jacket paired with a yellow Prada purse and Seymoure gloves.

3) The Inverted Hearts dress

In episode 5 of Emily in Paris season 2, Emily wore a heart-printed off-the-shoulder gown by Anouki, paired with a retro headband. The look was perfect for the love-themed boat trip on the Seine and was impressed by French actress Brigitte Bardot.

2) The Red Tulle Dress

In episode 10 of the second season of Emily in Paris, titled French Revolution, Emily is at Gregory Dupree's fashion show at Versailles. She looked stunning in a red tulle dress, probably her haut-est couture look in the entire season.

1) The Ruffled Lilac Dress

In episode 2 of Emily in Paris Season 2, titled Do You Know the Way to St. Tropez?, Emily is seen wearing a flirty lilac Magali Pascal dress. The look was accessorized with a pair of rainbow Terry Dehavilland heels, a Carel France bag, and Miu Miu sunglasses.

The ruffled dress is so far the best look on Emily as it feels perfect for a sunny day, especially at a place like St. Tropez.

Also Read Article Continues below

The second season of Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by R. Elahi